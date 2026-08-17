(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening flat to slightly lower on Monday as weak U.S. economic data raised the risk of slowing growth when inflation is still high.

Lingering uncertainty surrounding U.S.-Iran peace talks and the Strait of Hormuz, rising global bond yields and volatility in crude oil prices may also keep investors on edge.

Brent crude futures held steady around $89 a barrel this morning after climbing 6 percent last week.

Investors braced for further supply disruptions despite Iran and Oman appear to be moving closer to an understanding over the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

At least 11 people were killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon on Saturday, one of the deadlines days of fighting in months, clouding prospects for a ceasefire agreement to end the conflict.

Israel's far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir has advocated for killing "30 to 40 people" in Gaza every night and go beyond "those who pose a danger … at that particular moment."

The Trump administration intends to impose severe economic pressure on Iran, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggesting Washington will announce additional sanctions as early as this week to isolate Iran economically.

Following attacks on tankers, only five commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday while none registered for Sunday, versus 31 in the prior weekend, according to ship tracking data from Kpler.

Asian stocks were mixed this morning, with South Korean markets closed for the Liberation Day holiday.

The U.S. dollar was under pressure while gold held firm above $4,400 an ounce as traders reduced bets for the Federal Reserve to cut raise interest rates next month. U.S. stocks fell slightly on Friday after rising over the previous two sessions.

Economic concerns took center stage as July retail sales dropped by the largest margin in over a year and a measure of consumer sentiment fell for the first time in three months amid worries about worsening business conditions and the rising cost of living.

The Dow and the S&P 500 both slid around 0.2 percent while the-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3 percent.

European stocks ended mixed on Friday as investors weighed stalled efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dipped 0.2 percent. While the German DAX rose half a percent, France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both fell by 0.2 percent.