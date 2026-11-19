(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Thursday after key benchmark indexes snapped a two-day rally in the previous session.

A cautious undertone may prevail as investors weigh a sharp selloff in commodities, AI-related financial risks and hawkish Fed signals.

Economists believe the Federal Reserve might need to hike interest rates by a full percentage point or more to bring inflation back to 2 percent.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fell around 0.6 percent each on Wednesday amid profit taking after the indexes closed at a nearly nine-month high in the previous session, driven by falling oil prices and continued foreign fund inflows.

The rupee settled flat at 93.50 against the dollar, after having hit a seven-month high of 93.28 earlier in the session.

India's challenge next year may be managing the rupee's strength rather than its weakness, chief economic advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said at an event organized by FICCI.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 5,866.78 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 3,159.90 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were moving lower this morning despite Anthropic raising around $79.4 billion in a record IPO.

The U.S. dollar retreated from a near 20-month high in early Asian trade. Gold prices rose 0.7 percent to $3,749 an ounce after falling more than 3 percent to its lowest level since September 2025, pressured by a stronger dollar and hawkish Fed remarks.

Brent crude futures were little changed around $92 a barrel, trading near their lowest levels since late August as IEA projections of a sizeable oil market surplus into 2027 and data showing a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude and fuel inventories outweighed renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower overnight amid concerns over elevated valuations of AI-related stocks and expectations of prolonged monetary tightening.

The minutes of the Fed's October policy meeting showed nearly all officials had agreed they would likely have to raise interest rates "in the months ahead".

Two officials said a rate increase exceeding 25 basis points could warrant consideration in December if inflation continues to run hotter than expected.

With inflation heading in the wrong direction and spreading out, the Fed has to unwind the trio of quarter-point cuts it made last year, and possibly go beyond that, Fed Governor Waller told CNBC.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent as Nvidia's strong earnings lifted tech stocks.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.2 percent to reach a three-month closing low while the narrower Dow tumbled 1.1 percent to hit a five-month low.

European stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday, with weak commodity prices and hot eurozone and U.K. inflation data weighing on sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1 percent to extend losses for a third consecutive session. The German DAX dipped 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 fell 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.3 percent.