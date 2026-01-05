Indian Shares Set To Follow Asian Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Monday despite rising geopolitical tensions and weak economic data from China.

Positive global cues and steady institutional flows may help underpin investor sentiment as investors brace for the upcoming earnings season.

Asian stocks traded higher this morning as investors looked past U.S. military action over the weekend in Venezuela and shifted focus to upcoming economic data and corporate earnings.

The dollar was a tad higher, extending gains for a fifth consecutive session after the U.S. attacked Venezuela and captured its president, Nicolas Maduro.

The secretary of state said the United States will retain "multiple levers of leverage" if Venezuela's leaders don't "make the right decisions".

Analysts said the U.S. action in Venezuela is unlikely to have meaningful near-term economic consequences for the global economy.

Oil prices swung between gains and losses after OPEC+ decided to keep output unchanged through the first three months of the year.

U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yields edged up slightly while gold traded up nearly 1.7 percent on safe haven demand amid heightened geopolitical risks.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending mostly higher on Friday as Wall Street kicked off trading in 2026 after its third consecutive year of double-digit percentage gains.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged down marginally, the S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent and the Dow added 0.7 percent to snap a four-day losing streak.

European stocks also ended the first trading day of 2026 on a positive note amid optimism around economic growth and prospects of higher military spending in the region.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed about 0.7 percent higher after posting stellar annual gains.

The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both inched up by 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 advanced 0.6 percent.