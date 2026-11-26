(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Thursday as fears over AI intensified and Washington said a proposed new tariff of up to 25 percent on Indian goods could be lowered to 17 percent if the two sides reach a trade agreement.

India's commerce industry ministry said the country doesn't have a structural excess capacity in any sector and that all trade-related concerns ought to be addressed within the framework of the two sides' trade deal talks.

The proposed Section 301 tariffs are not yet in effect and are unlikely to be implemented before late January 2027, depending on the review process and bilateral trade negotiations. There is no fixed effective date stated in the notices.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty soared around 1.8 percent each on Wednesday as softer crude oil prices, unwinding of the AI trade across the globe and renewed foreign fund inflows outweighed fresh U.S. tariff worries.

The rupee settled 0.7 percent higher at 92.23 against the U.S. dollar, reaching an eight-month high as traders returned from a holiday.

Foreign institutional investors net bought shares worth Rs 4,479.08 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs. 4,018.72 crore on a net basis, turning net buyers after four consecutive selling sessions, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were mostly higher this morning after U.S. stocks clawed back steep losses to end mixed overnight despite concerns over the circular financing of AI and the announcement of a new round of U.S. tariffs ranging from 15 to 35 percent on imports from 14 economies.

U.S. credit rating agency Standard & Poor's has placed Nvidia's credit rating under review for a possible downgrade, citing governance problems exposed by CEO Jensen Huang's departure and return.

The U.S. dollar held steady in early Asian trading after dropping to a one-week low overnight on the back of falling Treasury yields as investors piled into the perceived safe haven of government debt.

Brent crude futures held steady at $94.67 a barrel after rising for two straight sessions. Concerns intensified over potential supply disruptions after Yemen's Houthis said they had attacked Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery.

Non-interest-bearing gold traded lower at $3,574 an ounce after rising 0.9 percent on Wednesday. The combination of persistent inflation and resilient U.S. economic growth strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve could maintain a restrictive monetary policy for longer.

Overnight, U.S. stocks climbed well off their lows to end mixed as investors weighed hotter core PCE print, strong economic growth futures, and proposed new tariffs on 14 of Washington's major trading partners.

The PCE price index rose 0.3 percent month-on-month and 3.8 percent year-on-year in October. Core PCE inflation increased 0.3 percent sequentially and accelerated to 3.3 percent annually, reinforcing expectation for a 25-bps rate hike at the Fed's December policy meeting.

Q3 real GDP was revised up to an annualized 4.3 percent gain on stronger investment and consumer spending, while weekly jobless claims fell more than expected last week, October durable goods orders edged up 0.2 percent, and the Fed's Beige Book showed the U.S. economy grew at a "slight to moderate" pace across eight of 12 districts. Trade tensions returned to the fore as the Trump administration proposed sweeping new tariffs on 14 major trading partners, including China and the European Union, over alleged industrial excess capacity.

While the Dow rose 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.6 percent.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped as much as 4.7 percent earlier amid renewed concerns about AI spending, valuations and the returns companies can earn on their investments.

European stocks ended firmly in the red on Wednesday as rate-hike worries, concerns over the level and sustainability of AI investment and trade tensions pressured bank and technology stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.1 percent. The German DAX tumbled 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.4 percent.