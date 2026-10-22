Indian Shares Set To Open Lower As Middle East Hostilities Flare Again

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Thursday as investors react to mixed earnings results from U.S. megacap companies and keep a close eye on rising tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures rose over 1 percent above $110 a barrel after a drone attack on Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field heightened concerns over further disruptions to energy supplies.

An attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday evening killed one resident and injured eight others.

As Houthi attacks intensify in Yemen, the U.S. State Department ordered non-emergency U.S. government staff and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia.

The New York Times reported, citing U.S. officials and others familiar with the deliberations, that the United States and Israel have drawn up specific plans for a possible new round of strikes against Iran after the U.S. midterm elections.

The proposed targets could include Iran's nuclear facilities, missile and drone capabilities, and energy infrastructure, according to the report.

Elsewhere, Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles on Wednesday evening, hours after Moscow said it is "ready in principle" to resume peace talks and U.S. President Donald Trump stated that ending Russia's war against Ukraine is now closer than ever before.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty witnessed strong intraday volatility before closing modestly lower on Wednesday, extending losses for a second consecutive session.

The rupee rose by 53 paise to close at 94.38 against the U.S. dollar, hitting a six-week high, driven by foreign currency inflows linked to Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms IPO and a relatively weak U.S. dollar in overseas markets.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs. 1,022.32 crore and Rs. 1,614.32 crore, respectively on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning and U.S. equity futures retreated following a mixed bag of earnings results from Tesla, Meta Platforms and IBM Corp. Tesla reported lower third-quarter profits and cut its annual capital expenditure forecast by a fifth.

Meta beat investor expectations for third-quarter revenue and boosted its bet on AI with spending outlook, but profits took a hit due to an $18 billion legal settlement with nearly all U.S. states.

IBM reported third-quarter results that handily beat Wall Street expectations while consulting revenue remained flat.

The dollar index was little changed in early Asian trade as the flare-up in Middle East hostilities revived inflation and interest-rate worries.

Gold fell 0.6 percent toward $4,100 an ounce after rising modestly on Wednesday to snap three-days of declines.

U.S. stocks closed higher overnight after AI server maker Super Micro Computer forecast quarterly revenue and profit margins above Wall Street expectations and Elon Musk confirmed SpaceX and Tesla have formed independent special committees to explore a potential merger.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.1 percent, the Dow gained 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent.

European stocks advanced on Wednesday as strong corporate earnings outweighed hotter-than-expected U.K. inflation data, continued geopolitical uncertainty and concerns over the ongoing nationwide protests in France.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.9 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 surged 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.2 percent.