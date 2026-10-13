13.10.2026 06:37:30

Indian Shares Sharply Higher As IT Stocks Surge On AI Slowdown Worries

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were sharply higher in early trade on Tuesday, with information stocks leading the surge as enthusiasm for artificial intelligence eased.

Broadcom and Intel CEOs have flagged capital costs and uncertain returns as potential constraints on AI infrastructure expansion as Chinese artificial intelligence models gain users rapidly.

Last week, billionaire Ray Dalio warned that AI is a "classic bubble" that is nearing a bursting point.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 665 points, or 0.9 percent, to 72,585 while the NSE Nifty index surged 213 points, or 1 percent, to 22,574.

Tata Elxsi, Hero MotoCorp and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company all rose about 1 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings results due today.

HCL Technologies soared nearly 5 percent after delivering in-line financial results for the July-September quarter. Peers Infosys, LTM, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and TCS were up 2-5 percent.

IRCON International climbed 2.7 percent on securing a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs. 862.46 crore from East Central Railway for an EPC contract.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries rose 1.2 percent after reporting a net profit of Rs. 566.44 crore for the September quarter, compared with a year-ago loss of Rs.0.55 crore, aided by a Rs. 563 crore tax writeback.

Polycab India fell 1.6 percent after the National Stock Exchange of India said it would remove the stock from the equity derivatives segment.

RBL Bank slumped 6 percent despite reporting a near-threefold rise in second-quarter profit.

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