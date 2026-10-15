Indian Shares Sharply Higher As Oil Prices Fall

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were sharply higher in early trade on Thursday as Brent crude futures fell nearly 2 percent toward $104 a barrel on reports that the Trump administration is considering easing sanctions on so-called shadow fleet vessels in order to reduce record-high global freight rates.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 679 points, or 0.9 percent, at 73,462 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty index surged 204 points, or 0.9 percent, to 22,826.

Technology stocks extended recent gains, with Wipro rising 1.6 percent and Tech Mahindra rallying nearly 2 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings results. Peers Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies climbed 2-3 percent.

Reliance Industries was little changed after filing the Red Herring Prospectus for the initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary, Jio Platforms.

IDBI Bank slumped 6.2 percent after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the strategic restructuring of the bank and the sale of a 60.7 percent stake.

HDB Financial Services tumbled 4 percent despite reporting a 34 percent rise in second-quarter profit.

ACME Solar Holdings fell about 2 percent after forming a wholly owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Bajaj Consumer Care plunged 4.6 percent and MRPL lost 6.8 percent after reporting their quarterly results.