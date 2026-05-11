Indian Shares Slump On Oil-driven Inflation Fears

(RTTNews) - Indian shares plunged on Monday as a lack of progress in the U.S.-Iran peace talks sent oil prices soaring and revived inflation fears.

Brent crude prices jumped above $105 a barrel after the United States and Iran failed to agree on a pace deal, keeping the Strait of Hormuz largely closed and raising doubts about the durability of a fragile ceasefire.

After U.S. President Donald Trump rejected Iran's latest proposal to end the months-long conflict now stretching over two months, Iran said it would continue using both "the weapon of diplomacy" and military resistance whenever it considers necessary to protect national interests.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Neanyahu said that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium must be "taken out" before the conflict with Iran can be considered over.

The benchmark BSE Sensex plummeted by 1,312.91 points, or 1.70 percent, to 76,015.28 amid the oil price surge and the dollar's ascent in international markets.

The NSE Nifty index slumped 360.30 points, or 1.49 percent, to 23,815.85 while the mid-cap and small-cap indexes on the BSE fell 1.3 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,890 shares falling while 1,465 shares advanced and 183 shares closed unchanged.

Airline InterGlobe Aviation plunged 4.7 percent while state-run oil marketing companies like BPCL, HPCL and IOC lost 2-3 percent as Brent crude prices touched $105 per barrel mark on supply concerns.

Titan Company shares plummeted nearly 7 percent, Kalyan Jewellers lost 9.2 percent and Senco Gold nosedived 7.9 percent after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people not to buy gold for the next one year to help conserve fuel and foreign exchange reserves.

State-run bank SBI lost 4.5 percent after its quarterly results failed to meet investor expectations.

Among other prominent decliners, Reliance Industries, Eternal and Bharti Airtel tumbled 3-4 percent.