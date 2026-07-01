Indian Shares Snap Two-day Losses; IT Stocks Extend Declines

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Wednesday after two straight sessions of losses.

Sentiment was underpinned by a continued fall in oil prices in international markets as well as robust June sales reported by domestic auto manufacturers.

With tensions in West Asia easing and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz improving gradually, state-owned oil marketing companies have slashed LPG and aviation turbine fuel prices.

Nayara Energy has reduced petrol and diesel prices at Nayara fuel stations, and it is expected that IOC, HPCL and BPCL will follow suit.

Oil prices continued to decline in international markets after a more than 20 percent slump in June amid renewed diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran to end their conflict.

Brent crude futures traded below $72 a barrel today as traders took an optimistic view on a supply recovery in the Middle East despite conflicting reports emerging regarding the status of U.S.-Iran talks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 443.97 points, or 0.58 percent, to 76,922.64 while the NSE Nifty index ended up 140.10 points, or 0.59 percent, at 24,005.85.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes edged up 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,274 shares rising while 1,997 shares fell and 176 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Eternal surged 5.7 percent while SBI, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints climbed 2-3 percent.

Auto stocks were in the spotlight as June sales figures painted a bullish picture for the sector.

Mahindra & Mahindra climbed 1.9 percent after reporting a 37 percent year-on-year jump in June sales.

Maruti Suzuki India added 1.7 percent after reporting a 23.8 percent rise in its June sales.

IT stocks extended recent losses, with Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies falling 2-3 percent on concerns over sector growth.