(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Wednesday's session on a buoyant note, bringing benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty closer to their record highs as softer crude oil prices, unwinding of the AI trade across the globe and renewed foreign fund inflows outweighed fresh U.S. tariff worries.

The Indian rupee hit an eight-month high despite the U.S. dollar index regaining momentum due to risk-off sentiment prevailing in financial markets amid talk of fresh U.S. tariffs and renewed doubts on AI trade's durability.

The 30-share BSE Sensex hit an intraday high of 84,498.21 before closing up 1,502.29 points, or 1.82 percent, at 83,938.28.

The NSE Nifty index settled 469.60 points, or 1.85 percent, higher at 25,819.25, after having hit a high of 25,951.65 earlier in the day.

While the BSE mid-cap index finished marginally higher, the small-cap index slipped 0.2 percent.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,466 shares falling while 1,974 shares rose and 238 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Hindustan Unilever soared nearly 6 percent after scheduling an investor group meeting.

Peers Dabur, Godrej Consumer Products, Colgate Palmolive, Britannia and Tata Consumer Products surged 4-7 percent.

Axis Bank, Bajaj FinServ, Eternal, Infosys, TCS, ITC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Indigo, ICICI Bank and Trent rallied 2-4 percent.

HDFC Life Insurance jumped 4.4 percent after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) formed a panel to review insurance distribution norms.