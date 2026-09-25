Indian Shares Struggle For Direction In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in early trade on Friday after falling sharply in the previous session on concerns over rising oil prices and bond yields in international markets.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was marginally higher at 73,587 amid slight de-escalation in the West Asia crisis after reports emerged that U.S. and Iranian negotiators are exploring a phased deal that would see Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Washington lifting its economic blockade of Iranian ports.

The NSE Nifty index was down 22 points at 23,040. Axis Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were up around 1 percent each, while Tech Mahindra, Bajaj FinServ, Hindustan Unilever, Trent and Infosys all fell around 1 percent.

PB Fintech fell 2.4 percent to extend losses from the previous session. After IRDAI proposed changes to commissions, expense and dark patterns, the company flagged potential impact on general insurance revenue and agent commissions.

Piramal Finance dropped 1.4 percent despite reaffirming its FY27 net profit growth guidance.

Inox Green Energy Services fell about 1 percent after launching a QIP issue at a floor price of Rs. 174.64 per share.

Dr. Lal PathLabs declined 1.2 percent after its board approved the acquisition of a 70 percent stake in SN Genelab.