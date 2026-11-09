Indian Shares Subdued After Last Week's Strong Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad lower in lackluster trade on Monday after last week's strong rally.

IT, auto and realty stocks were coming under selling pressure, offsetting gains in the banking and healthcare stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 194 points, or 0.2 percent, at 80,807 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index slid 68 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,916.

Voltas tumbled 3 percent on concerns over margin pressures and rising input costs. Whirlpool of India fell 1.3 percent ahead of its Q2 earnings results due today.

Tata Steel was down about 1 percent despite reporting a 16 percent year-on-year rise in its second quarter consolidated net profit.

BHEL rose about 2 percent on securing an order valued between Rs. 600 crore and Rs. 900 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India.

Marico gained nearly 1 percent after it signed a pact with the promoters of Bonorizon Consumer Ventures Private to acquire a 51 percent stake in the company.