04.08.2026 06:43:18

Indian Shares Subdued In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were mixed in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors tracked the latest developments in the U.S.-Iran conflict and looked forward to the upcoming RBI's monetary policy decision for directional cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 190 points, or 0.2 percent, at 78,828 while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 148 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,626.

LIC shares slumped nearly 6 percent after the government said it would offload up to 6.54 percent of its holding in the insurer through an offer for sale.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering fell 2.7 percent after the company reported a mixed set of earnings for the first quarter ended June.

Dabur India lost over 2 percent after the food safety regulator issued an order prohibiting the company from selling food products with misleading "100 percent" claims.

Jupiter Wagons dropped 1 percent after completing the acquisition of the remaining 1.94 percent equity stake in its material subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited.

One97 Communications (Paytm) rallied 3.4 percent after a block deal on the exchanges.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 1.1 percent after acquiring a 99.49 percent stake in M/s Kirloskar South East Asia Co.

Arvind jumped nearly 3 percent after its board approved the launch of a QIP issue at a floor price of Rs. 518.58 per share.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Juli 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.08.26 KW 31: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.08.26 Die Top 30 der bestbezahlten CEOs in den USA
02.08.26 Juli 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 31

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt weit im Plus -- DAX zum Handelsende erstmals über 26.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen steigen schlussendlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Rot - KOSPI bricht ein
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Montag kräftige Gewinne. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenstart aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Montag mehrheitlich tiefer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen