Indian Shares Surge As Fed Rate-hike Bets Ease

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were notably higher in early trade on Friday as dovish comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller prompted traders to scale back expectations of a Federal Reserve rate increase this month.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 582 points, or 0.8 percent, at 76,733 while the NSE Nifty index surged 80 points, or 0.3 percent, to 23,953.

Among the prominent gainers, Bajaj FinServ, BEL, Reliance Industries and Trent all climbed around 2 percent.

UltraTech Cement gained 1 percent after entering the wires and cables business with Rs.1,800 crore investment.

Hindustan Aeronautics rallied 2.4 percent after U.S. engine manufacturer announced the shipment of three F404-IN20 engines to the company for its indigenous fighter jet program.

Shanthi Gears soared 5 percent after appointing a new CFO.

Indian Energy Exchange rose about 1 percent after reporting its highest-ever monthly electricity traded volume of 13.94 billion units in August 2026.

Cipla fell about 1 percent after announcing a partnership with China's Qilu Pharmaceutical for the exclusive licensing and supply of QL2107, a biosimilar to Keytruda.