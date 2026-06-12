12.06.2026 06:43:02

Indian Shares Surge As Trump Claims Iran Deal Reached

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a buoyant note on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump cancelled a third consecutive day of strikes on Iran and claimed that a peace deal with Tehran is close to being finalized with a "time and place of the signing" to be announced shortly.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 680 points, or 0.9 percent, at 74,518 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index surged by 181 points, or 0.8 percent, to 23,343.

Among the top gainers, Titan Company, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Eternal and Indigo rallied 2-3 percent.

IT stocks underperformed, with Infosys, TCS and Wipro trading flat to marginally lower as the rupee gained 65 paise to 95.20 against the dollar in early trade on the back of a weaker greenback in international markets.

Happiest Minds Technologies added nearly 1 percent after introducing its own agentic AI platform, called Rel(AI) Build.

Cyient rallied 2.4 percent as it fixed June 17 as the record date for its Rs 720 crore share buyback program.

Tata Capital gained 1 percent after raising Rs. 2,030 crore via a non-convertible debenture issue.

Federal Bank advanced 1.7 percent after launching a new FCNR deposit product, 'FCNR Max', for NRI customers.

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