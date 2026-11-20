(RTTNews) - Indian shares surged on Friday to hit a 10-month high, with banking, auto and information technology stocks powering the rally.

Lower oil prices and continued foreign fund inflows helped domestic markets shrug off weak global cues.

Global sentiment was fragile as Anthropic's record listing in New York failed to stem concerns over slower AI infrastructure spending and rising debt loads in the sector.

On the geopolitical front, oil prices were lower and headed for a third consecutive weekly decline after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he was in no rush to decide on further military action against Iran and would wait to see what happens after the beginning of the new year.

After a tepid opening, the 30-share BSE Sensex staged a robust recovery to close 897.96 points, or 1.08 percent, higher at 83,919.71.

The NSE Nifty index soared 286.30 points, or 1.12 percent, to 25,800.60. The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes rose 0.4 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, underperforming their larger peers due to global uncertainties.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,563 shares falling while 1,812 shares rose and 247 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Power Grid Corp, Indigo, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki India, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank surged 1-3 percent.