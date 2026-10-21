Indian Shares Surge Led By IT Stocks

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a buoyant note on Wednesday after reports suggested that a new peace proposal put forward by Qatar and Pakistan has received positive responses from Washington and Tehran, raising hopes that a breakthrough to halt the war could be announced possibly this week.

Traders were also reacting to remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the U.S. and India are close to finalizing a trade deal after more than a year of negotiations, following recent high-level talks.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex soared 765 points, or a little over 1 percent, to 74,618 as trading resumed after a holiday on Tuesday for Dussehra. The NSE Nifty index jumped 210 points, or 0.9 percent, to 23,098.

Infosys climbed 3.2 percent after expanding its partnership with Truist to scale the Hyderabad Global Capability Centre.

Peers Tech Mahindra, Mphasis, HCL Technologies, TCS and Wipro were up 2-4 percent.

Hindustan Zinc rallied 2.6 percent after lowering its full-year Zinc production cost estimates.

Piramal Finance surged 3.2 percent on posting a remarkable 67 percent increase in Q2 net profit.

L&T Technology Services soared 13 percent. After reporting a 67 percent increase in Q2 consolidated net profit, the company said it expects a robust second half of fiscal year 2027 on improving order backlogs and several large deals.