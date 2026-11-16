Indian Shares Surge On FII Flows

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were notably higher on Monday as falling oil prices helped ease concerns over inflation and India's import bill.

Investor sentiment was also helped by renewed foreign fund inflows on the back of improved visibility on domestic earnings and rotation out of the crowded Asian AI trade.

According to exchange data, foreign portfolio investors net bought shares worth Rs. 82,290 crore during November 2-13.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 648 points, or 0.8 percent, at 82,241 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty index surged 150 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,294.

Among the top gainers, UltraTech Cement, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and ITC climbed 2-3 percent.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 1.1 percent after the U.S. FDA classified the inspection outcome of its formulations manufacturing facility in Hyderabad as 'Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI)' and officially closed the inspection.

YES Bank rose 1.3 percent after filing a review petition in the Supreme Court over a ruling quashing the Rs. 8,415 crore AT-1 bond write-off.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles plummeted almost 7 percent after it posted a consolidated loss of Rs. 5,531 crore for the September quarter.

Pricol plunged 5.5 percent after Warburg Pincus announced the acquisition of entire 38.51 percent stake held by promoters in Pricol Aoutotech.

Tata Steel dropped over 1 percent after reports emerged that the company plans to complete the amalgamation process of Neelachal Ispat Nigam in this financial year.

Coal India dropped 1.2 percent after its subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields filed the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) for an IPO.

Patanjali Foods fell 1.3 percent after reporting a 19 percent fall in quarterly consolidated net profit.

VA Tech Wabag slumped 9 percent after a Rs. 2,332 crore Saudi seawater desalination project was cancelled.