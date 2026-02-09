09.02.2026 11:26:42

Indian Shares Surge On Trade Deal Boost

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Monday after the United States and India unveiled an interim framework designed to reduce tariffs, redefine energy partnerships, and enhance economic collaboration.

Firm cues from global markets, a weaker dollar in international markets, falling oil prices on easing U.S.-Iran tensions and robust earnings from State Bank of India also boosted investor sentiment.

Buying was seen across banks, metals, PSU banks, realty, and consumption-linked sectors while IT stocks underperformed due to ongoing rotation into economically sensitive shares.

The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 485.35 points, or 0.58 percent, to 84,065.75 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed up 173.60 points, or 0.68 percent, at 25,867.30.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes rallied 1.7 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 3,105 shares rising while 1,257 shares declined and 165 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, state-run bank SBI soared 7.5 percent after reporting a 24 percent year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December.

BEL, Eternal, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and Titan Company shares climbed 2-3 percent.

