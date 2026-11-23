(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply on Monday as a global sell-off in AI-related and semiconductor shares prompted traders to lock in gains after a strong run in recent weeks.

Fragile global sentiment along with a holiday for domestic markets on Tuesday for Guru Nanak Jayanti forced investors to book profits at higher levels, following four straight weeks of gains.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 1,483.72 points, or 1.77 percent, to 82,435.99 as financials succumbed to heavy selling pressure amid fading market momentum.

The NSE Nifty index plummeted 450.95 points, or 1.75 percent, to 25,349.65 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes fell 1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,872 shares falling while 1,601 shares rose and 265 shares closed unchanged.

Tata Steel shares plunged 8.2 percent after the company announced an agreement to sell its steel tubes and Tata Steel Colors business for up to Rs. 28,000 crore to APL Apolo Tubes and acquire up to a 52.38 percent stake in the latter, investing over Rs. 32,000 crore. Shares of APL Apollo Tubes nosedived 21.4 percent.

Among other prominent decliners, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Larsen &Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank fell 2-4 percent.

Information technology stocks bucked the weak trend, with HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and TCS rising 2-3 percent.