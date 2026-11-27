(RTTNews) - Indian shares tumbled on Friday despite firm cues from other Asian and European markets.

Caution crept in after Brent crude surged above $97 a barrel following Houthi strikes on Saudi oil infrastructure and attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

While higher commodity prices lifted metal stocks, IT stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure, weighed down by a broad-based rally in AI-linked and semiconductor stocks worldwide.

AI-driven market jitters eased after authorities in South Korea and China announced support measures.

South Korean authorities will meet financial industry leaders Monday to assess recent market conditions. It is believed that authorities would expand a state-backed 10 trillion-won market stabilization fund to stem a prolonged sell-off.

Elsewhere, China's State Council reaffirmed its support for the market, pledging new incremental capital market policies and a bigger role for the state-backed national team in stabilizing stocks.

Closer home, benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty both fell over 1 percent after closing at near 10-month highs on Thursday.

While the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 989.34 points, or 1.17 percent, to 83,339.26, the broader NSE Nifty index settled 277.30 points, or 1.07 percent, lower at 25,607.20.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes rose 0.2 percent and half a percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,429 shares rising while 1,918 shares declined and 270 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj FinServ, TCS, Infosys and HCL Technologies lost 2-3 percent.