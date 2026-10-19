Indian Shares Tumble; Private Banks And Financials Lead Sell-off

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply on Monday due to concerns over persistent foreign investor outflows and elevated crude oil prices in international markets.

Investors also assessed September-quarter earnings from prominent private banks and stayed on top of latest developments in France, which has been struck by its worst wave of civil unrest and rioting in years.

After offloading shares worth Rs 35,861 crore on a net basis in September, foreign portfolio investors have withdrawn around Rs. 52,100 crore from Indian equities so far in October, according to the latest available data.

Bent crude prices remained elevated near $108 a barrel despite U.S. President Donald Trump suspending recently passed sanctions and tariffs aimed at Russia, potentially allowing more Russian fuel to reach global markets.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 876.37 points, or 1.17 percent, to 73,852.90, while the NSE Nifty index ended 257.20 points, or 1.11 percent, lower at 22,888.95.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes dropped 1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 3,093 shares falling while 1,325 shares rose and 240 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Bajaj FinServ, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Trent, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, UltraTech Cement and Axis Bank slumped 2-4 percent.