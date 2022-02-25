Indian Stocks Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Higher SGX Nifty futures and firm Asian markets point to a positive start for Indian stocks Friday morning. The lead from Wall Street is positive as well.

After a dismal start, U.S. stocks staged a dramatic turnaround as traders indulged in some hectic buying, reassessing the global economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Bargain hunting after a long losing streak is also likely to push up stock prices.

Moody's Investors Service raised its GDP growth forecast for India to 9.5 percent for the current calendar year from 7 percent earlier, citing a stronger-than-expected economic recovery from the national lockdown of 2020 and the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in mid-2021.

The GDP growth forecast for 2023 has been retained at 5.5 percent. In November 2021, Moody's had forecast India's economy will grow by 7.9 percent in financial year 2022-23.

In corporate news, Linde India said it recorded a 19.4 percent growth in consolidated profit at Rs 67.8 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 over the year-ago quarter.

Vesuvius India reported a 19 percent drop in net profit to Rs 13.14 crore in the October - December 2021 quarter.

The market extended its losses to a sixth straight session on Thursday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a massive sell-off. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 2,702 points or 4.72 percent to 54,529.91, while the broader NSE Nifty index slumped 815.30 points or 4.78 percent to settle at 16,247.95.