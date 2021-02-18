Indian Students Thrive Internationally with Offshore Medical Universities in St Kitts and Nevis

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis is one of the most beautiful and lively countries on the planet. However, the tropical islands' rainforests and diverse wildlife are not the only things that make it so desirable. Thousands of doctors worldwide have gotten their degrees from a medical school in St Kitts and Nevis. As a thriving region for medical tourism and several highly accredited offshore medical institutions, St Kitts and Nevis helps opens doors for Indian students looking to practice medicine in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and India.

The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS) is located in Basseterre, St Kitts and confers upon its graduates the Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree. Since March 2011, students at UMHS have participated in residency matches every year by being placed into various specialities across the US and Canada. The institution is recognised by the Accreditation Board of St Kitts and Nevis, an agency listed in the FAIMER Directory of Organisations, and the Accreditation Commission on Colleges of Medicine, an international body listed by the National Committee on Foreign Medical Education and Accreditation, part of the US Department of Education.

The Medical University of the Americas is also a popular option for Indian students looking to study medicine. The school consists of small class sizes to provide a more intimate learning experience. Students receive one-on-one support from instructors as they learn basic sciences and fundamentals. Even during clinical rotations, students can get ongoing personal support. Since 2001, roughly 88 percent of all graduates secured a spot in residency programs in the US and Canada. Approximately 99 percent of graduates also passed Step 1 of the USMLE on their first attempt.

Another one of the country's most prestigious higher education institutions is the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. Certified by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education, it attracts many US students or those wishing to start a career there. Moreover, "the islands' peaceful and healthy lifestyle convince Indian families to send their children to university in St Kitts and Nevis," says Paul Singh, the Director of a London based legal advisory.

Furthermore, the islands' prioritised safety mandate by Prime Minister Timothy Harris declared it as a "winning" nation in a study by 4,000 scientists. Recently, the Prime Minister said, "St Kitts and Nevis at this time [has] no community spread, no cluster spread and no deaths."

The Sustainable Growth Fund option of the country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme sponsors much of St Kitts and Nevis's healthcare infrastructure. CBI also funded the Poverty Alleviation Programme during the lockdown, which provided low-income households with a monthly stipend to say afloat.

As the first country to implement citizenship by investment, St Kitts and Nevis is recognised as the industry's Platinum Standard. The fund option remains the fastest route to St Kitts and Nevis citizenship, whereby applicants can make a one-off contribution of $150,000 for a family of up to four under an extended limited time offer. Once approved, citizens of St Kitts and Nevis can travel visa-free or visa-on-arrival to 156 destinations.

Second citizenship in St Kitts and Nevis would also result in a hassle-free application process to any of the above-mentioned academic institutions and a smoother process when obtaining visas to the US and Canada to pursue medicine. As a Commonwealth nation, St Kitts and Nevis citizenship can also aid in a streamlined student life experience in the UK.

