Indiana Center For Recovery Announces New Locations

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana Center For Recovery announces plans for new locations throughout the state. The company states that the facilities will specialize in outpatient treatment services, inpatient treatment services, and community-level outreach. The new facilities will staff peer recovery coaches, behavioral health technicians, mental health technicians, and licensed social workers and will be capable of performing assessments on site. Individual locations will be announced in the weeks to come after being finalized. Each location will offer the same quality of care found at the company's main campuses but will be able to emphasize outpatient services for patients who are appropriate for the level of care. Adding local outpatient options will provide flexibility to the company's treatment programs where patients can return to their local area after inpatient and continue to receive treatment as part of a clinical aftercare plan. The company states its goal is to provide greater access to services in the communities it has identified as being particularly underserved with either drug and alcohol rehab or mental health treatment facilities. "Our services are desperately needed in rural communities across the state and will serve to improve access to care." Said Jackie Daniels, VP of Community Relations.

About Indiana Center For Recovery-

Indiana Center for Recovery is a patient-centered substance use disorder and mental health treatment provider. They have been offering treatment for addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders in Bloomington since 2016, Mishawaka since 2022, and was awarded Newsweek's "Best Addiction Treatment Center in Indiana" award in 2021. The company's services include drug and alcohol detoxification, inpatient residential care, Partial Hospitalization Programs, Intensive Outpatient Programs, genetic testing, medication management, group therapy, family therapy, and individual therapy. It also provides primary mental health treatment at its Mishawaka location. Its programs include optional amenities such as equine therapy, an indoor gym, nutritional therapy, and art therapy. Visit https://treatmentindiana.com for more information.

