India's Liquid Handwash and Shower Gel Market 2018-2025 - Presents Shares by Company, Brand, Sales Channel, Demographic and Tier

The report gives a detailed insight of how liquid hand washes and shower gel products perform in the Indian market.

The main factor for the growth of shower gels includes the growing availability of shower gels and body wash in supermarkets, malls, and online stores and also their ease of use compared to traditional bar soaps. On the other hand, traditionally, the bar soaps have been primarily used for washing hands by the Indian population as far as the liquid handwash category is concerned.

Though being a small category, the liquid hand wash market is fast expanding. Due to their affordability and accessibility, they have a wide reach and hence many local FMCG companies such as RB India, GCPL, Dabur India, Colgate-Palmolive, Himalaya, etc.

This report helps to understand the complete scenario with the historical and forecasted value of the Liquid hand wash and shower gel market along with its performance at various demographic levels and the insight of the top active companies in this segment.



Market Developments



Shower gel adaption has been recording the fastest growth in India's bathing market. The market has grown at a rapid pace and looking to the frequent adaption of such products the expected CAGR of the market to be over 18% in next couple of years. The shower gel is still a new category for the Indian consumer, however, nowadays the demand for these products is growing because of consumers spending a lot on health and skincare.

These gels are available in many ranges such as lotions, scrubs, and body sprays. Body wash and shower gels are usually considered as a premium segment in the bathing products market. Along with the growing shower gel segment a trend has been observed in the last couple of years with an increasing sense of sanitization the adaption of hand wash has sparked in the last couple of years.

The market is going to see tremendous growth with the support of governments' ongoing initiatives like 'Swach Bharat Abhiyaan' and 'Swastha Bharat' will encourage the people to maintain cleanliness and hygiene. The hand wash segment of the market has been growing around 17% CAGR in terms of volume. The trend of using hand wash products is changing and the liquid hand wash segment has found its followers in the form of the health-conscious crowd who view this as an ideal product for handwashing activities to maintain hand hygiene.



Major Companies Covered and their Brands

ITC Limited - Vivel, Fiama Di Wills, Essenza Di Wills

Hindustan Unilever Limited - Lux, Dove

Wipro Consumer Care Limited - Santoor, Chandrika, Yardley, Mitu

The Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited - Palmolive

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) - Cinthol, Fair Glow, Godrej Shikakai

Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd - Dettol

Dabur India Limited

The Himalaya Drug Company - Himalaya Herbal Cucumber, Himalaya Herbals Cream and Honey, Himalaya

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited - Mysore Sandal

Beiersdorf India Private Limited - Nivea

Years Considered

Geography: India & Global

Base Year: FY 2018-2019

Estimated Year: FY 2019-2020

Forecast Year: FY 2024-2025

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. India Demographic Insight



4. Global Liquid Body Wash & Shower Gel Liquid



5. India Body Wash & Shower Gel Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Size By Volume

5.3. Market Share

5.3.1. By Company

5.3.2. By Brand

5.3.3. By Sales Channel

5.3.4. By Demographic

5.3.5. By Tier

5.4. Product, Price & Variant Analysis



6. Global Liquid Hand Wash Market Outlook



7. India Liquid Hand Wash Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share

7.2.1. By Brand

7.2.2. By Delivery Format

7.2.3. By Ingredient

7.2.4. By End User

7.3. Product, Price & Variant Analysis

7.4. Raw Material

7.5. Manufacturing Process



8. India Economic Snapshot



9. India Bath and Shower Market Dynamics

9.1. Key Drivers

9.2. Key Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments

10.1. Hand Wash & Hand Sanitizers entering in households

10.2. Innovation in Delivery Formats of Liquid Hand Wash Products

10.3. Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Natural Hand Hygiene Products

10.4. Premiumisation in Bath & Shower Products

10.5. Multinational Companies keep focusing on Least Penetrated Markets



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Porter's Five Forces

11.2. Company Profiles

11.2.1. Reckitt Benckiser (India) Private Limited

11.2.2. Hindustan Unilever Limited

11.2.3. Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited

11.2.4. Godrej Consumer Products Limited

11.2.5. Dabur India Limited

11.2.6. The Himalaya Drug Company

11.2.7. ITC Limited

11.2.8. Wipro Consumer Care Limited

11.2.9. Beiersdorf (India) Private Limited

11.2.10. Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited



12. Strategic Recommendations



