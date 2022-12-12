|
12.12.2022 07:27:41
India’s Tata Group to open 100 exclusive Apple stores: report
INDIAN salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group plans to open 100 stores across the country that will only sell Apple products, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday (Dec 12), citing two people aware of the matter.
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|09.12.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.12.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|23.11.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.11.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|21.11.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
