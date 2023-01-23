Kryptos kurzfristig kaufen oder sparen? Jetzt individuelle Anlagemöglichkeiten bei BISON entdecken.-w-
23.01.2023 18:15:00

Indicor Announces Formation of a New Company Comprising a Portfolio of Proven Engineered Solutions Businesses

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Indicor is announcing its formation and brand name. The name signifies the company's decades of experience producing dependable, highly-engineered solutions delivered with unique performance and value at the core of industry.  The formation of Indicor follows the November 2022 sale of a majority stake in a portfolio of industrial businesses from Roper Technologies, Inc. to funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R"), which resulted in a freestanding, diversified industrial solutions company. The Indicor family of companies has for decades provided specialized, highly-engineered, mission-critical products and solutions for manufacturers across a wide spectrum of industries.

Indicor

"The name 'Indicor' is symbolic of our company's commitment to engineered performance, real world reliability, specialized solutions, and our future as an innovative leader at the core of industry," said John Stroup, Operating Advisor to CD&R who is serving as Indicor's Chairman and interim CEO. "Indicor will continue to provide our customers with the predictably high-performing solutions they have come to depend on, and strive to build on that record of success."

The Indicor family of companies includes: Alpha, AMOT, CCC, Cornell, Dynisco, FTI, Hansen, Hardy, Logitech, Metrix, PAC, Roper Pump Company, Struers, Technolog, and Uson. Collectively, these businesses generated approximately $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022.

