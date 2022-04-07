indie Semiconductor Strengthens Management Team

indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced that Chet Babla has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Strategic Marketing, responsible for expanding the Company’s Tier 1 and automotive OEM customer base as well as supporting product roadmap development.

"We are delighted to have Chet join us at this key growth stage,” said Donald McClymont, co-founder and chief executive officer of indie Semiconductor. "Chet brings a powerful customer network having served multiple decades across the semiconductor industry. His accomplished background spans a variety of technical and commercial roles, including most recently enabling next generation automotive applications through foundational processing technology. We look forward to leveraging Chet’s skillsets and global relationships to help us accelerate indie’s growth initiatives.”

"I am excited to be joining indie’s world class team given their highly innovative Autotech portfolio,” said Chet Babla. "indie is one of the best positioned companies in the world to capitalize on advanced driver assistance systems, or ADAS, user experience and electrification applications. To that end, my mission is clear: engage with a broader set of automotive customers, build on the design win pipeline and realize our business plans that much faster.”

Mr. Babla has worked in the technology industry for over 25 years in a variety of technical and commercial roles, starting his career as a chip designer. He most recently served as Vice President of Arm’s Automotive Line of Business where he led a team focused on delivering the processing technology required for automotive applications including powertrain, digital cockpit, ADAS and autonomous driving. Prior to Arm, Mr. Babla has held multiple senior roles in the semiconductor industry and has also advised the UK government on its ICT trade and investment strategy.

Mr. Babla holds a first-class degree in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from The University of Huddersfield, UK, and has completed multiple executive leadership programs, including at the Haas School of Business, University of California Berkeley.

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on edge sensors spanning multiple modalities including LiDAR, radar, ultrasound and vision for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles, while the advanced user interfaces transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms we rely on every day. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs around the world. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and sales offices in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; San Francisco and San Jose, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Dresden and Munich, Germany; Edinburgh, Scotland; Haifa, Israel; Quebec City, Canada; Tokyo, Japan and several locations throughout China.

Please visit us at www.indiesemi.com to learn more.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains "forward-looking statements” (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future business and financial performance and prospects, and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "estimate,” "believe,” "intend,” "plan,” "project,” "outlook,” "should,” "could,” "may” or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results included in such forward-looking statements. In addition to the factors previously disclosed in our registration statement on Form S-1 (SEC File No. 333-257629) and in our other public reports filed with the SEC (including those identified under "Risk Factors” therein), the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our reliance on contract manufacturing and outsourced supply chain and the availability of semiconductors and manufacturing capacity; competitive products and pricing pressures; our ability to win competitive bid selection processes and achieve additional design wins; the impact of any acquisitions we may make; our ability to develop, market and gain acceptance for new and enhanced products and expand into new technologies and markets; trade restrictions and trade tensions; our ability to build, staff and integrate new design, testing, sales and marketing facilities throughout the world; and political and economic instability in our target markets. indie cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and investors are encouraged to read the additional risks and uncertainties previously disclosed in our registration statement on Form S-1 (SEC File No. 333-257629) and in our other public reports filed with the SEC (including those identified under "Risk Factors” therein). All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this announcement or in our other public filings, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

#indieSemi_Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406006140/en/