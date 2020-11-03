Indigo Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results - Year-over-year revenue growth driven by exceptional e-commerce results, retail's continued recovery and success of paid membership program

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Indigo (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer announces its second quarter results.

Revenue for the second quarter ended September 26, 2020 was $205.3 million compared to revenue of $203.4 million in the same period last year, an increase of $1.9 million. Buoyed by continued interest in the core categories of reading, wellness, at-home learning and entertainment, the Company's online channel more than doubled, delivering growth of 113.6%. This growth was complemented by the retail channel's ongoing recovery – albeit still below normal levels – and the success of the Company's paid membership program.

Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "Our team has put out extraordinary effort over the last eight months and meaningfully pushed our business forward notwithstanding the challenges of operating in a COVID environment. This quarter, we successfully launched our proprietary home brand Oui and have seen continued success in our core categories of wellness, reading and kids entertainment. We also launched an industry leading click-and-collect service and on-boarded Instacart. These advances allow us to provide our customers with 'have it your way' access channels. We are energized by these results, and by customers' continued affinity for our brand."

During the quarter, the Company remained focused on productivity efforts. These actions resulted in an adjusted EBITDA (see "Non-IFRS Measures" below) improvement of $6.5 million dollars compared to the second quarter of last year. These savings were realized against pressures from pandemic-related costs related to staffing for social distancing, ongoing requirements for personal protective equipment, and enhanced safety and security measures.

Indigo reported a loss before income taxes of $17.5 million for the second quarter ended September 26, 2020, compared to a loss before income taxes of $27.9 million last year, an improvement of $10.4 million. This was achieved through improved operating performance and lower depreciation in the year.

With no outstanding debt and a cash balance of $137.5 million, the Company is well positioned to manage through these very uncertain times.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided as preliminary financial and operational results. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied in this news release. Among the key factors that could cause such differences are: general economic, market or business conditions; the future impacts and government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including any impact to online and/or retail operations of the Company; competitive actions by other companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, as set out in the Company's annual information form dated June 23, 2020 and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Any forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In order to provide additional insight into the business, the Company has also provided non-IFRS data, specifically adjusted EBITDA, in this press release. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore specific to Indigo and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For additional context see "Results of Operations" and "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis (which can be found at www.indigo.ca/investor-relations or www.sedar.com).

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store – a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, and beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. Every year the Foundation provides grants to high-needs elementary schools so they can transform their libraries with the purchase of new books and educational resources. To date, the Foundation has committed over $32 million to more than 3,000 elementary schools, benefitting more than 1,000,000 students. Most recently in April 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need. To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

















As at As at As at

September 26, September 28, March 28, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 2020







ASSETS





Current





Cash and cash equivalents 137,521 46,615 120,473 Short-term investments - 20,500 - Accounts receivable 12,022 19,809 7,640 Inventories 252,470 298,690 241,812 Prepaid expenses 9,243 7,489 6,062 Income taxes receivable 138 640 138 Derivative assets 148 123 3,794 Other assets 1,768 949 2,320 Total current assets 413,310 394,815 382,239 Loan receivable 446 - 446 Property, plant, and equipment, net 84,195 117,375 91,215 Right-of-use assets, net 363,846 401,928 382,146 Intangible assets, net 22,277 30,866 24,571 Equity investment, net 2,353 2,773 2,353 Deferred tax assets - 100,004 - Total assets 886,427 1,047,761 882,970 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 239,337 222,968 164,294 Unredeemed gift card liability 46,550 42,987 51,673 Provisions 2,170 - 2,034 Deferred revenue 14,428 8,148 10,682 Short-term lease liabilities 63,376 65,959 68,402 Derivative liabilities 25 199 - Total current liabilities 365,886 340,261 297,085 Long-term accrued liabilities 1,494 1,761 1,196 Long-term provisions 724 46 469 Long-term lease liabilities 486,089 480,277 500,215 Total liabilities 854,193 822,345 798,965 Equity





Share capital 226,986 226,986 226,986 Contributed surplus 13,576 12,039 12,822 Retained deficit (207,924) (13,328) (158,801) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (404) (281) 2,998 Total equity 32,234 225,416 84,005 Total liabilities and equity 886,427 1,047,761 882,970

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)





















13-week 13-week 26-week 26-week

period ended period ended period ended period ended

September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, (thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019









Revenue 205,279 203,364 340,360 395,920 Cost of sales (125,889) (118,565) (222,833) (227,247) Gross profit 79,390 84,799 117,527 168,673 Operating, selling, and other expenses (90,649) (106,022) (154,105) (209,593) Operating loss (11,259) (21,223) (36,578) (40,920) Net interest expense (6,261) (5,846) (12,545) (11,270) Share of loss from equity investments - (815) - (1,588) Loss before income taxes (17,520) (27,884) (49,123) (53,778) Income tax recovery - 7,429 - 14,253 Net loss (17,520) (20,455) (49,123) (39,525)









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net loss:







Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges

[net of taxes of 0 and 0; 2019 - (275) and 92] (1,503) 753 (2,412) (251) Reclassification of net realized (gain) loss

[net of taxes of 0 and 0; 2019 - 48 and 215] 5 (133) (1,258) (588) Realized gain on discountinued cash flow hedges

[net of taxes of 0 and 0; 2019 - 0 and 0] 268 - 268 - Other comprehensive income (loss) (1,230) 620 (3,402) (839)









Total comprehensive loss (18,750) (19,835) (52,525) (40,364)









Net loss per common share







Basic $ (0.63) $ (0.74) $ (1.78) $ (1.44) Diluted $ (0.63) $ (0.74) $ (1.78) $ (1.44)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)











13-week 13-week 26-week 26-week

period ended period ended period ended period ended

September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 2020 2019









OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net loss (17,520) (20,455) (49,123) (39,525) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows from (used for) operating activities









Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 4,300 5,891 8,891 11,824 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 10,893 10,189 21,545 20,022 Amortization of intangible assets 3,323 3,312 6,531 6,578 Loss on disposal of capital assets - 490 247 951 Share-based compensation 306 373 606 621 Directors' compensation 73 73 148 157 Deferred income tax recovery - (7,429) - (14,253) Rent concessions (1,268) - (3,679) - Other (371) 102 (113) 356 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 40,221 (2,078) 56,687 (19,531) Interest expense 6,455 6,324 12,953 12,401 Interest income (194) (520) (408) (1,173) Share of loss from equity investments - 815 - 1,588 Cash flows from (used for) operating activities 46,218 (2,913) 54,285 (19,984)









INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment (1,487) (1,383) (1,985) (4,232) Addition of intangible assets (2,545) (2,443) (4,250) (4,925) Change in short-term investments - 17,500 - 66,650 Interest received 194 173 408 826 Cash flows from (used for) investing activities (3,838) 13,847 (5,827) 58,319









FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Repayment of principal on lease liabilities (9,606) (10,602) (18,838) (20,615) Interest paid (6,455) (6,325) (12,953) (12,402) Cash flows used for financing activities (16,061) (16,927) (31,791) (33,017)









Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 639 264 381 7









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 26,958 (5,729) 17,048 5,325 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 110,563 52,344 120,473 41,290 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 137,521 46,615 137,521 46,615

Non-IFRS Financial Measures











The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to loss before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS measure:



13-week 13-week 26-week 26-week

period ended period ended period ended period ended

September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, (millions of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 205.3 203.4 340.4 395.9 Cost of sales (125.9) (118.6) (222.8) (227.2) Cost of operations (52.6) (60.9) (84.8) (119.6) Selling, general and administrative expenses (20.7) (25.2) (33.3) (50.6) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (10.9) (10.2) (21.5) (20.0) Finance charges related to leases (6.5) (6.3) (13.0) (12.4) Adjusted EBITDA1 (11.3) (17.8) (35.0) (33.9) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (4.3) (5.9) (8.9) (11.8) Amortization of intangible assets (3.3) (3.3) (6.5) (6.6) Gain (loss) on disposal of capital assets 1.2 (0.5) 0.9 (1.0) Net interest income 0.2 0.5 0.4 1.2 Share of loss from equity investments - (0.8) - (1.6) Loss before income taxes (17.5) (27.9) (49.1) (53.8) 1Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment, asset disposals, and share of loss from equity investments, and includes IFRS 16 right-of-use asset depreciation and associated finance charges.

