|
03.11.2020 23:01:00
Indigo Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results - Year-over-year revenue growth driven by exceptional e-commerce results, retail's continued recovery and success of paid membership program
TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Indigo (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer announces its second quarter results.
Revenue for the second quarter ended September 26, 2020 was $205.3 million compared to revenue of $203.4 million in the same period last year, an increase of $1.9 million. Buoyed by continued interest in the core categories of reading, wellness, at-home learning and entertainment, the Company's online channel more than doubled, delivering growth of 113.6%. This growth was complemented by the retail channel's ongoing recovery – albeit still below normal levels – and the success of the Company's paid membership program.
Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "Our team has put out extraordinary effort over the last eight months and meaningfully pushed our business forward notwithstanding the challenges of operating in a COVID environment. This quarter, we successfully launched our proprietary home brand Oui and have seen continued success in our core categories of wellness, reading and kids entertainment. We also launched an industry leading click-and-collect service and on-boarded Instacart. These advances allow us to provide our customers with 'have it your way' access channels. We are energized by these results, and by customers' continued affinity for our brand."
During the quarter, the Company remained focused on productivity efforts. These actions resulted in an adjusted EBITDA (see "Non-IFRS Measures" below) improvement of $6.5 million dollars compared to the second quarter of last year. These savings were realized against pressures from pandemic-related costs related to staffing for social distancing, ongoing requirements for personal protective equipment, and enhanced safety and security measures.
Indigo reported a loss before income taxes of $17.5 million for the second quarter ended September 26, 2020, compared to a loss before income taxes of $27.9 million last year, an improvement of $10.4 million. This was achieved through improved operating performance and lower depreciation in the year.
With no outstanding debt and a cash balance of $137.5 million, the Company is well positioned to manage through these very uncertain times.
Analyst/Investor Call
Indigo will host a conference call for analysts and investors to review these results at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) tomorrow, November 4th, 2020. The call can be accessed by dialing 416-764-8688 from within the Toronto area, or 1-888-390-0546 outside of Toronto. The eight-digit participant code is 74471107.
A playback of the call will also be available by telephone until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 11, 2020. The call playback can be accessed after 12:00 p.m. (ET) on November 4, 2020, by dialing 416-764-8677 from within the Toronto area, or 1-888-390-0541 outside of Toronto. The six-digit replay passcode number is 471107#. The conference call transcript will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Indigo website, www.indigo.ca.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided as preliminary financial and operational results. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied in this news release. Among the key factors that could cause such differences are: general economic, market or business conditions; the future impacts and government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including any impact to online and/or retail operations of the Company; competitive actions by other companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, as set out in the Company's annual information form dated June 23, 2020 and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Any forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In order to provide additional insight into the business, the Company has also provided non-IFRS data, specifically adjusted EBITDA, in this press release. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore specific to Indigo and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
For additional context see "Results of Operations" and "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis (which can be found at www.indigo.ca/investor-relations or www.sedar.com).
About Indigo Books & Music Inc.
Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store – a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, and beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.
Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. Every year the Foundation provides grants to high-needs elementary schools so they can transform their libraries with the purchase of new books and educational resources. To date, the Foundation has committed over $32 million to more than 3,000 elementary schools, benefitting more than 1,000,000 students. Most recently in April 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need. To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As at
As at
As at
September 26,
September 28,
March 28,
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
2020
2019
2020
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
137,521
46,615
120,473
Short-term investments
-
20,500
-
Accounts receivable
12,022
19,809
7,640
Inventories
252,470
298,690
241,812
Prepaid expenses
9,243
7,489
6,062
Income taxes receivable
138
640
138
Derivative assets
148
123
3,794
Other assets
1,768
949
2,320
Total current assets
413,310
394,815
382,239
Loan receivable
446
-
446
Property, plant, and equipment, net
84,195
117,375
91,215
Right-of-use assets, net
363,846
401,928
382,146
Intangible assets, net
22,277
30,866
24,571
Equity investment, net
2,353
2,773
2,353
Deferred tax assets
-
100,004
-
Total assets
886,427
1,047,761
882,970
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
239,337
222,968
164,294
Unredeemed gift card liability
46,550
42,987
51,673
Provisions
2,170
-
2,034
Deferred revenue
14,428
8,148
10,682
Short-term lease liabilities
63,376
65,959
68,402
Derivative liabilities
25
199
-
Total current liabilities
365,886
340,261
297,085
Long-term accrued liabilities
1,494
1,761
1,196
Long-term provisions
724
46
469
Long-term lease liabilities
486,089
480,277
500,215
Total liabilities
854,193
822,345
798,965
Equity
Share capital
226,986
226,986
226,986
Contributed surplus
13,576
12,039
12,822
Retained deficit
(207,924)
(13,328)
(158,801)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(404)
(281)
2,998
Total equity
32,234
225,416
84,005
Total liabilities and equity
886,427
1,047,761
882,970
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
13-week
13-week
26-week
26-week
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
September 26,
September 28,
September 26,
September 28,
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
205,279
203,364
340,360
395,920
Cost of sales
(125,889)
(118,565)
(222,833)
(227,247)
Gross profit
79,390
84,799
117,527
168,673
Operating, selling, and other expenses
(90,649)
(106,022)
(154,105)
(209,593)
Operating loss
(11,259)
(21,223)
(36,578)
(40,920)
Net interest expense
(6,261)
(5,846)
(12,545)
(11,270)
Share of loss from equity investments
-
(815)
-
(1,588)
Loss before income taxes
(17,520)
(27,884)
(49,123)
(53,778)
Income tax recovery
-
7,429
-
14,253
Net loss
(17,520)
(20,455)
(49,123)
(39,525)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net loss:
Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges
(1,503)
753
(2,412)
(251)
Reclassification of net realized (gain) loss
5
(133)
(1,258)
(588)
Realized gain on discountinued cash flow hedges
268
-
268
-
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,230)
620
(3,402)
(839)
Total comprehensive loss
(18,750)
(19,835)
(52,525)
(40,364)
Net loss per common share
Basic
$
(0.63)
$
(0.74)
$
(1.78)
$
(1.44)
Diluted
$
(0.63)
$
(0.74)
$
(1.78)
$
(1.44)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
13-week
13-week
26-week
26-week
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
September 26,
September 28,
September 26,
September 28,
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
2020
2019
2020
2019
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
(17,520)
(20,455)
(49,123)
(39,525)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows from (used for) operating activities
Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
4,300
5,891
8,891
11,824
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
10,893
10,189
21,545
20,022
Amortization of intangible assets
3,323
3,312
6,531
6,578
Loss on disposal of capital assets
-
490
247
951
Share-based compensation
306
373
606
621
Directors' compensation
73
73
148
157
Deferred income tax recovery
-
(7,429)
-
(14,253)
Rent concessions
(1,268)
-
(3,679)
-
Other
(371)
102
(113)
356
Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations
40,221
(2,078)
56,687
(19,531)
Interest expense
6,455
6,324
12,953
12,401
Interest income
(194)
(520)
(408)
(1,173)
Share of loss from equity investments
-
815
-
1,588
Cash flows from (used for) operating activities
46,218
(2,913)
54,285
(19,984)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(1,487)
(1,383)
(1,985)
(4,232)
Addition of intangible assets
(2,545)
(2,443)
(4,250)
(4,925)
Change in short-term investments
-
17,500
-
66,650
Interest received
194
173
408
826
Cash flows from (used for) investing activities
(3,838)
13,847
(5,827)
58,319
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Repayment of principal on lease liabilities
(9,606)
(10,602)
(18,838)
(20,615)
Interest paid
(6,455)
(6,325)
(12,953)
(12,402)
Cash flows used for financing activities
(16,061)
(16,927)
(31,791)
(33,017)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
639
264
381
7
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period
26,958
(5,729)
17,048
5,325
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
110,563
52,344
120,473
41,290
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
137,521
46,615
137,521
46,615
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to loss before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS measure:
13-week
13-week
26-week
26-week
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
September 26,
September 28,
September 26,
September 28,
(millions of Canadian dollars)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
205.3
203.4
340.4
395.9
Cost of sales
(125.9)
(118.6)
(222.8)
(227.2)
Cost of operations
(52.6)
(60.9)
(84.8)
(119.6)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(20.7)
(25.2)
(33.3)
(50.6)
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
(10.9)
(10.2)
(21.5)
(20.0)
Finance charges related to leases
(6.5)
(6.3)
(13.0)
(12.4)
Adjusted EBITDA1
(11.3)
(17.8)
(35.0)
(33.9)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
(4.3)
(5.9)
(8.9)
(11.8)
Amortization of intangible assets
(3.3)
(3.3)
(6.5)
(6.6)
Gain (loss) on disposal of capital assets
1.2
(0.5)
0.9
(1.0)
Net interest income
0.2
0.5
0.4
1.2
Share of loss from equity investments
-
(0.8)
-
(1.6)
Loss before income taxes
(17.5)
(27.9)
(49.1)
(53.8)
1Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment, asset disposals, and share of loss from equity investments, and includes IFRS 16 right-of-use asset depreciation and associated finance charges.
SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.
