Indigo Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results - Focus on Profitability Drives Net Earnings Growth of 20%

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book, gift and specialty toy retailer reported revenue for the third quarter of $383.7 million. This compares with revenue of $426.0 million for the same period last year. The sales decline was the result of a deliberate strategy to pull back on non-margin accretive promotional activities. The result of this strategic decision was an adjusted EBITDA improvement of 23.1%, excluding IFRS 16.

Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "We are in the early stages of a fundamental repositioning of Indigo – one that will fully build on our customer affection for our brand but that will allow us to thrive in an environment which is totally different from the one we were "born into". We are pleased to see some early positive financial impact but we are fully committed to returning to growth and true profitability and we feel confident about the actions we are and will be taking."

Indigo reported net earnings of $25.8 million ($0.94 basic net earnings per common share) compared to net earnings of $21.5 million ($0.80 basic net earnings per common share) last year. This bottom-line improvement was achieved on a declining sales base through focused efforts to improve margin rates across the business and lower the Company's cost infrastructure. Excluding the impact of IFRS 16, the Company reported an improvement of $8.1 million in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.

The Company launched a cost-cutting initiative at the beginning of the year targeting $20.0 to $25.0 million in cost savings. Year-to-date, the Company has been able to reduce operating, selling, general and administrative expenses, and has met the target of $20.0 million. While this reduction has been partly offset by costs associated with non-recurring expenses associated with the move of the Company's proprietary New York design studio to Toronto, it is reflective of the Company's commitment to future profitability. Additionally, the Company will underspend against its capital expenditure target of $20 million for this year, a significant reduction from prior years.

Adoption of IFRS 16, Leases

The Company adopted IFRS 16 Leases ("IFRS 16") in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, replacing IAS 17 Leases and related interpretations. IFRS 16 introduced a single lessee accounting model which required substantially all the Company's operating leases to be recorded on the balance sheet as a right-of-use asset and a lease liability, representing the obligation to make future lease payments. The Company implemented the standard on March 31, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach, therefore the Company's 2020 results reflect lease accounting under IFRS 16. Prior year results have not been restated and continue to be reported under IAS 17. When compared to the previous accounting method, this resulted in a material adjustment to the Company's financial statements.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). As the largest book, gift and specialty toy retailer in Canada, Indigo operates in all provinces and one territory under different banners including Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company. The Company also has retail operations in the United States through a wholly-owned subsidiary, operating its first retail store in Short Hills, New Jersey. The online channel, indigo.ca, offers a one-stop online shop with a robust selection of books, toys, home décor, stationery, and gifts.

Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. Every year the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation provides grants to high-needs elementary schools so they can transform their libraries with the purchase of new books and educational resources. To date, the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation has committed over $31 million to more than 3,000 elementary schools, benefitting more than 1,000,000 students.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

















As at As at As at

December 28, December 29, March 30, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 2019







ASSETS





Current





Cash and cash equivalents 216,198 249,251 41,290 Short-term investments 7,750 - 87,150 Accounts receivable 19,755 21,394 10,543 Loan receivable 720 - - Inventories 247,261 253,486 252,541 Prepaid expenses 6,604 6,802 5,802 Income taxes receivable 138 382 483 Derivative assets 19 4,189 1,070 Other assets 3,465 3,346 853 Total current assets 501,910 538,850 399,732 Loan receivable 926 - - Property, plant, and equipment, net 110,455 119,569 125,906 Right-of-use assets, net1 449,998 - - Intangible assets, net 29,351 31,407 32,527 Equity investments 2,611 5,495 4,359 Deferred tax assets1 91,228 38,648 47,940 Total assets 1,186,479 733,969 610,464 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities1 261,281 268,403 179,180 Unredeemed gift card liability 65,676 57,751 48,729 Provisions 180 154 60 Deferred revenue 10,234 7,625 7,636 Short-term lease liabilities1 42,707 - - Derivative liabilities 803 - - Total current liabilities 380,881 333,933 235,605 Long-term accrued liabilities1 1,476 3,320 4,698 Long-term provisions 45 45 45 Long-term lease liabilities1 556,873 - - Total liabilities 939,275 337,298 240,348 Equity





Share capital 226,986 225,530 225,531 Contributed surplus 12,463 12,526 12,716 Retained earnings1 8,554 155,550 131,311 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (799) 3,065 558 Total equity 247,204 396,671 370,116 Total liabilities and equity 1,186,479 733,969 610,464







1 The noted current period balances have been impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16. Refer to Note 3 of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for additional information

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Earnings (Loss) (Unaudited)





















13-week 13-week 39-week 39-week

period ended period ended period ended period ended

December 28, December 29, December 28, December 29, (thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018









Revenue 383,737 425,971 779,657 847,660 Cost of sales (216,872) (252,700) (444,119) (499,034) Gross profit 166,865 173,271 335,538 348,626 Operating, selling, and other expenses1 (124,641) (147,294) (334,233) (369,548) Operating profit1 42,224 25,977 1,305 (20,922) Net interest income (expense)1 (5,964) 722 (17,234) 2,282 Share of earnings (loss) from equity investments - 2,812 (1,588) 1,694 Earnings (loss) before income taxes1 36,260 29,511 (17,517) (16,946) Income tax recovery (expense)1 (10,411) (8,032) 3,842 3,911 Net earnings (loss)1 25,849 21,479 (13,675) (13,035)









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net

earnings (loss):







Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges

[net of taxes of 190 and 283; 2018 - (1,401) and (1,404)] (520) 3,815 (771) 3,821 Reclassification of net realized (gain) loss

[net of taxes of 0 and 215; 2018 - 404 and 557] 2 (1,100) (586) (1,571) Other comprehensive income (loss) (518) 2,715 (1,357) 2,250









Total comprehensive earnings (loss)1 25,331 24,194 (15,032) (10,785)









Net earnings (loss) per common share1







Basic $0.94 $0.80 ($0.50) ($0.48) Diluted $0.94 $0.79 ($0.50) ($0.48)









1 The noted current period balances have been impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16. Refer to Note 3 of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for additional information.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)















13-week 13-week 39-week 39-week



period ended period ended period ended period ended



December 28, December 29, December 28, December 29, (thousands of Canadian dollars)

2019 2018 2019 2018











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net earnings (loss)1

25,849 21,479 (13,675) (13,035) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash flows from operating

activities









Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment and right-of-use assets1

15,631 5,700 47,477 15,865 Amortization of intangible assets

3,393 2,921 9,971 7,475 Gain on disposal of equity investment

(1,484) - (1,484) - Loss on disposal of capital assets

70 527 1,021 857 Share-based compensation

359 438 980 1,414 Directors' compensation

65 75 222 260 Deferred income tax expense (recovery)1

10,411 8,213 (3,842) (3,913) Other

278 (434) 634 (909) Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations1

113,337 112,840 93,806 96,973 Interest expense1

6,466 3 18,867 6 Interest income

(460) (726) (1,633) (2,288) Share of (earnings) loss from equity investments

- (2,812) 1,588 (1,694) Cash flows from operating activities

173,915 148,224 153,932 101,011











CASH FLOWS FROM (USED FOR) INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment

1,098 (15,669) (3,134) (53,967) Addition of intangible assets

(1,879) (4,451) (6,804) (14,676) Change in short-term investments

12,750 60,222 79,400 60,000 Distribution from equity investments

- - - 528 Interest received

587 726 1,413 2,288 Cash flows from (used for) investing activities

12,556 40,828 70,875 (5,827)











CASH FLOWS FROM (USED FOR) FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Repayment of principal on lease liabilities1

(10,137) - (30,752) - Interest paid1

(6,465) - (18,867) - Proceeds from share issuances

- 143 - 2,907 Cash flows from (used for) financing activities

(16,602) 143 (49,619) 2,907











Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(286) 433 (280) 904











Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period

169,583 189,628 174,908 98,995 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

46,615 59,623 41,290 150,256 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

216,198 249,251 216,198 249,251











1 The noted current period balances have been impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16. Refer to Note 3 of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for additional information.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures







The following table reconciles total comparable sales to revenue, the most comparable IFRS measure:











13-week 13-week



period ended period ended % increase / (decrease)

December 28, December 29, (millions of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 Revenue 383.7 426.0 (9.9) Adjustments





Other revenue1 (5.0) (3.1)

Adjustments for non-comparable items (16.0) (17.3)

Total comparable sales 362.9 405.6 (10.5) 1 Includes café revenue, irewards card sales, revenue from unredeemed gift cards, revenue from unredeemed Plum points, Plum Plus membership fees, corporate sales and revenue-sharing with Rakuten Kobo Inc.











The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to loss before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS measure, and shows the impact of IFRS 16 to the Company's statement of loss in the period:











13-week

13-week 13-week

period ended

period ended period ended

December 28,

December 28, December 29,

2019

2019 2018 (millions of Canadian dollars) IFRS 16 Impact of IFRS 16 IAS 17 IAS 17 Revenue 383.7 - 383.7 426.0 Cost of sales (216.9) - (216.9) (252.7) Cost of operations (77.8) (15.6) (93.4) (100.0) Selling, general and administrative expenses (29.2) (1.0) (30.2) (38.2) Adjusted EBITDA1 59.8 (16.6) 43.2 35.1 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (15.6) 10.0 (5.6) (5.7) Amortization of intangible assets (3.4) - (3.4) (2.9) Gain (loss) on diposal of capital assets and equity investments 1.4 - 1.4 (0.5) Net interest income (expense) (6.0) 6.5 0.5 0.7 Share of earnings from equity investments - - - 2.8 Earnings before income taxes 36.3 (0.1) 36.2 29.5 1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment, asset disposals, and share of earnings (loss) from equity investments.

SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.