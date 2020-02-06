|
Indigo Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results - Focus on Profitability Drives Net Earnings Growth of 20%
TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book, gift and specialty toy retailer reported revenue for the third quarter of $383.7 million. This compares with revenue of $426.0 million for the same period last year. The sales decline was the result of a deliberate strategy to pull back on non-margin accretive promotional activities. The result of this strategic decision was an adjusted EBITDA improvement of 23.1%, excluding IFRS 16.
Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "We are in the early stages of a fundamental repositioning of Indigo – one that will fully build on our customer affection for our brand but that will allow us to thrive in an environment which is totally different from the one we were "born into". We are pleased to see some early positive financial impact but we are fully committed to returning to growth and true profitability and we feel confident about the actions we are and will be taking."
Indigo reported net earnings of $25.8 million ($0.94 basic net earnings per common share) compared to net earnings of $21.5 million ($0.80 basic net earnings per common share) last year. This bottom-line improvement was achieved on a declining sales base through focused efforts to improve margin rates across the business and lower the Company's cost infrastructure. Excluding the impact of IFRS 16, the Company reported an improvement of $8.1 million in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.
The Company launched a cost-cutting initiative at the beginning of the year targeting $20.0 to $25.0 million in cost savings. Year-to-date, the Company has been able to reduce operating, selling, general and administrative expenses, and has met the target of $20.0 million. While this reduction has been partly offset by costs associated with non-recurring expenses associated with the move of the Company's proprietary New York design studio to Toronto, it is reflective of the Company's commitment to future profitability. Additionally, the Company will underspend against its capital expenditure target of $20 million for this year, a significant reduction from prior years.
Adoption of IFRS 16, Leases
The Company adopted IFRS 16 Leases ("IFRS 16") in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, replacing IAS 17 Leases and related interpretations. IFRS 16 introduced a single lessee accounting model which required substantially all the Company's operating leases to be recorded on the balance sheet as a right-of-use asset and a lease liability, representing the obligation to make future lease payments. The Company implemented the standard on March 31, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach, therefore the Company's 2020 results reflect lease accounting under IFRS 16. Prior year results have not been restated and continue to be reported under IAS 17. When compared to the previous accounting method, this resulted in a material adjustment to the Company's financial statements.
Analyst/Investor Call
Indigo will host a conference call for analysts and investors to review these results at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) tomorrow, February 7th, 2020. The call can be accessed by dialing 416-764-8688 from within the Toronto area, or 1-888-390-0546 outside of Toronto. The eight-digit participant code is 27151295.
A playback of the call will also be available by telephone until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Friday, February 14th, 2020. The call playback can be accessed after 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Friday, February 7th, 2020, by dialing 416-764-8677 from within the Toronto area, or 1-888-390-0541 outside of Toronto. The six-digit replay passcode number is 151295 #. The conference call transcript will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Indigo website, www.indigo.ca.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements which involve risk and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Among the key factors that could cause such differences are: general economic, market or business conditions; competitive actions by other companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The Company prepares its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting." In order to provide additional insight into the business, the Company has also provided non-IFRS data, including total comparable sales and adjusted EBITDA, in this press release. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore specific to Indigo and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Total comparable sales and adjusted EBITDA are key indicators used by the Company to measure performance against internal targets and prior period results. These measures are commonly used by financial analysts and investors to compare Indigo to other retailers.
Total comparable sales is based on comparable retail store sales and includes online sales for the same period. Comparable retail store sales are based on a 52-week fiscal year and defined as sales generated by stores that have been open for more than 52 weeks. These measures exclude sales fluctuations due to store openings and closings, significant renovations, permanent relocation and material changes in square footage. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment, asset disposals, and share of earnings (loss) from equity investments. The method of calculating adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that used in prior periods.
About Indigo Books & Music Inc.
Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). As the largest book, gift and specialty toy retailer in Canada, Indigo operates in all provinces and one territory under different banners including Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company. The Company also has retail operations in the United States through a wholly-owned subsidiary, operating its first retail store in Short Hills, New Jersey. The online channel, indigo.ca, offers a one-stop online shop with a robust selection of books, toys, home décor, stationery, and gifts.
Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. Every year the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation provides grants to high-needs elementary schools so they can transform their libraries with the purchase of new books and educational resources. To date, the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation has committed over $31 million to more than 3,000 elementary schools, benefitting more than 1,000,000 students.
To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As at
As at
As at
December 28,
December 29,
March 30,
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
2019
2018
2019
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
216,198
249,251
41,290
Short-term investments
7,750
-
87,150
Accounts receivable
19,755
21,394
10,543
Loan receivable
720
-
-
Inventories
247,261
253,486
252,541
Prepaid expenses
6,604
6,802
5,802
Income taxes receivable
138
382
483
Derivative assets
19
4,189
1,070
Other assets
3,465
3,346
853
Total current assets
501,910
538,850
399,732
Loan receivable
926
-
-
Property, plant, and equipment, net
110,455
119,569
125,906
Right-of-use assets, net1
449,998
-
-
Intangible assets, net
29,351
31,407
32,527
Equity investments
2,611
5,495
4,359
Deferred tax assets1
91,228
38,648
47,940
Total assets
1,186,479
733,969
610,464
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities1
261,281
268,403
179,180
Unredeemed gift card liability
65,676
57,751
48,729
Provisions
180
154
60
Deferred revenue
10,234
7,625
7,636
Short-term lease liabilities1
42,707
-
-
Derivative liabilities
803
-
-
Total current liabilities
380,881
333,933
235,605
Long-term accrued liabilities1
1,476
3,320
4,698
Long-term provisions
45
45
45
Long-term lease liabilities1
556,873
-
-
Total liabilities
939,275
337,298
240,348
Equity
Share capital
226,986
225,530
225,531
Contributed surplus
12,463
12,526
12,716
Retained earnings1
8,554
155,550
131,311
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(799)
3,065
558
Total equity
247,204
396,671
370,116
Total liabilities and equity
1,186,479
733,969
610,464
1 The noted current period balances have been impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16. Refer to Note 3 of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for additional information
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Earnings (Loss)
(Unaudited)
13-week
13-week
39-week
39-week
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
December 28,
December 29,
December 28,
December 29,
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
383,737
425,971
779,657
847,660
Cost of sales
(216,872)
(252,700)
(444,119)
(499,034)
Gross profit
166,865
173,271
335,538
348,626
Operating, selling, and other expenses1
(124,641)
(147,294)
(334,233)
(369,548)
Operating profit1
42,224
25,977
1,305
(20,922)
Net interest income (expense)1
(5,964)
722
(17,234)
2,282
Share of earnings (loss) from equity investments
-
2,812
(1,588)
1,694
Earnings (loss) before income taxes1
36,260
29,511
(17,517)
(16,946)
Income tax recovery (expense)1
(10,411)
(8,032)
3,842
3,911
Net earnings (loss)1
25,849
21,479
(13,675)
(13,035)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net
Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges
(520)
3,815
(771)
3,821
Reclassification of net realized (gain) loss
2
(1,100)
(586)
(1,571)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(518)
2,715
(1,357)
2,250
Total comprehensive earnings (loss)1
25,331
24,194
(15,032)
(10,785)
Net earnings (loss) per common share1
Basic
$0.94
$0.80
($0.50)
($0.48)
Diluted
$0.94
$0.79
($0.50)
($0.48)
1 The noted current period balances have been impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16. Refer to Note 3 of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for additional information.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
13-week
13-week
39-week
39-week
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
December 28,
December 29,
December 28,
December 29,
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
2019
2018
2019
2018
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net earnings (loss)1
25,849
21,479
(13,675)
(13,035)
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash flows from operating
Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment and right-of-use assets1
15,631
5,700
47,477
15,865
Amortization of intangible assets
3,393
2,921
9,971
7,475
Gain on disposal of equity investment
(1,484)
-
(1,484)
-
Loss on disposal of capital assets
70
527
1,021
857
Share-based compensation
359
438
980
1,414
Directors' compensation
65
75
222
260
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)1
10,411
8,213
(3,842)
(3,913)
Other
278
(434)
634
(909)
Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations1
113,337
112,840
93,806
96,973
Interest expense1
6,466
3
18,867
6
Interest income
(460)
(726)
(1,633)
(2,288)
Share of (earnings) loss from equity investments
-
(2,812)
1,588
(1,694)
Cash flows from operating activities
173,915
148,224
153,932
101,011
CASH FLOWS FROM (USED FOR) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment
1,098
(15,669)
(3,134)
(53,967)
Addition of intangible assets
(1,879)
(4,451)
(6,804)
(14,676)
Change in short-term investments
12,750
60,222
79,400
60,000
Distribution from equity investments
-
-
-
528
Interest received
587
726
1,413
2,288
Cash flows from (used for) investing activities
12,556
40,828
70,875
(5,827)
CASH FLOWS FROM (USED FOR) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Repayment of principal on lease liabilities1
(10,137)
-
(30,752)
-
Interest paid1
(6,465)
-
(18,867)
-
Proceeds from share issuances
-
143
-
2,907
Cash flows from (used for) financing activities
(16,602)
143
(49,619)
2,907
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(286)
433
(280)
904
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period
169,583
189,628
174,908
98,995
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
46,615
59,623
41,290
150,256
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
216,198
249,251
216,198
249,251
1 The noted current period balances have been impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16. Refer to Note 3 of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for additional information.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The following table reconciles total comparable sales to revenue, the most comparable IFRS measure:
13-week
13-week
period ended
period ended
% increase /
(decrease)
December 28,
December 29,
(millions of Canadian dollars)
2019
2018
Revenue
383.7
426.0
(9.9)
Adjustments
Other revenue1
(5.0)
(3.1)
Adjustments for non-comparable items
(16.0)
(17.3)
Total comparable sales
362.9
405.6
(10.5)
1 Includes café revenue, irewards card sales, revenue from unredeemed gift cards, revenue from unredeemed Plum points, Plum Plus membership fees, corporate sales and revenue-sharing with Rakuten Kobo Inc.
The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to loss before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS measure, and shows the impact of IFRS 16 to the Company's statement of loss in the period:
13-week
13-week
13-week
period ended
period ended
period ended
December 28,
December 28,
December 29,
2019
2019
2018
(millions of Canadian dollars)
IFRS 16
Impact of IFRS 16
IAS 17
IAS 17
Revenue
383.7
-
383.7
426.0
Cost of sales
(216.9)
-
(216.9)
(252.7)
Cost of operations
(77.8)
(15.6)
(93.4)
(100.0)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(29.2)
(1.0)
(30.2)
(38.2)
Adjusted EBITDA1
59.8
(16.6)
43.2
35.1
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets
(15.6)
10.0
(5.6)
(5.7)
Amortization of intangible assets
(3.4)
-
(3.4)
(2.9)
Gain (loss) on diposal of capital assets and equity investments
1.4
-
1.4
(0.5)
Net interest income (expense)
(6.0)
6.5
0.5
0.7
Share of earnings from equity investments
-
-
-
2.8
Earnings before income taxes
36.3
(0.1)
36.2
29.5
1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment, asset disposals, and share of earnings (loss) from equity investments.
SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.
