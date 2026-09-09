Inditex H1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Inditex (IXD.DE, ITX.MC) reported that its first half net income increased 6.8% to 3.0 billion euros. EBITDA increased 7.8% to 5.5 billion euros. EBIT increased 7.6% to 3.8 billion euros. Funds from operations came to 4.1 billion euros, 11% higher from prior year. Sales grew 7.6%, to reach 19.8 billion euros. Sales in constant currency grew 9.2%.

The Group said, in first half, it maintained a solid operating performance led by the creativity of teams and the strong execution of the fully integrated business model. The Spring/Summer collections have been very well received by customers. Store and online sales in constant currency between 1 August and 7 September 2026 increased 9% from the same period in 2025.

The company noted that its fiscal 2025 final dividend of 0.875 euros per share will be paid on 2 November 2026.

Inditex shares were trading at 56.52 euros as of its latest market close on the Bolsa de Madrid.

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