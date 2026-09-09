09.09.2026 08:19:58

Inditex H1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Inditex (IXD.DE, ITX.MC) reported that its first half net income increased 6.8% to 3.0 billion euros. EBITDA increased 7.8% to 5.5 billion euros. EBIT increased 7.6% to 3.8 billion euros. Funds from operations came to 4.1 billion euros, 11% higher from prior year. Sales grew 7.6%, to reach 19.8 billion euros. Sales in constant currency grew 9.2%.

The Group said, in first half, it maintained a solid operating performance led by the creativity of teams and the strong execution of the fully integrated business model. The Spring/Summer collections have been very well received by customers. Store and online sales in constant currency between 1 August and 7 September 2026 increased 9% from the same period in 2025.

The company noted that its fiscal 2025 final dividend of 0.875 euros per share will be paid on 2 November 2026.

Inditex shares were trading at 56.52 euros as of its latest market close on the Bolsa de Madrid.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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