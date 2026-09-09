09.09.2026 11:48:32

Inditex H1 Profit Rises, Margin Flat, Backs FY26 Stable Margin View; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Shares of Inditex - Industria de Diseño Textil SA were losing around 4 percent in the Spanish trading after the clothing major on Wednesday reported stable margin in its first half and maintained stable margin outlook for fiscal 2026. This was despite reporting higher profit and sales in the first half, as well as higher store and online sales in the month of August.

Óscar García Maceiras, CEO, stated, "In a highly complex global environment, they have succeeded in delivering every day to our customers all around the world the products and fashion experience that they demand. Ambition, flexibility and innovation are key differentiating factors that reinforce Inditex's long-term growth potential."

Regarding the current trading, the Zara owner said Autumn/Winter collections were very well received, with store and online sales in constant currency between August 1 and September 7 increasing 9 percent from the same period in 2025.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company said it continues to expect a stable gross margin, plus or minus 50 basis points. At current exchange rates, Inditex expects around 1 percent negative currency impact on sales in 2026.

The company expects to continue to generate long-term growth, by continually investing in stores, global online channel and centralised logistics platforms, along with a focus on sustainability.

In the first half, net income attributable to the parent increased 6.8 percent to 2.98 billion euros from last year's 2.79 billion euros. Earnings per share were 0.956 euro, up from 0.896 euro a year earlier.

EBIT increased 7.6 percent year-over-year to 3.84 billion euros, and EBITDA grew 7.8 percent to 5.51 billion euros.

Meanwhile, both EBIT margin and EBITDA margin remained at prior year levels of 19.5 percent and 27.9 percent, respectively.

Funds from operations came to 4.08 billion euros, 11 percent higher from prior year.

Sales grew 7.6 percent to reach 19.76 billion euros from prior year's 18.36 billion euros. Sales in constant currency grew 9.2 percent.

The Spring/Summer collections have been very well received, the firm noted.

Among concepts, Zara, including Zara, Zara Home & Leftie, generated 13.78 billion euros in sales, higher than prior year's 13.15 billion euros. All other concepts recorded higher sales than last year.

The Group said, in first half, it maintained a solid operating performance led by the creativity of teams and the strong execution of the fully integrated business model.

The company noted that its fiscal 2025 final dividend of 0.875 euros per share will be paid on November 2.

In Spain, the shares were trading at 54.18 euros, down 4.14 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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