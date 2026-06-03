Inditex Q1 Profit Rises, Q2-to-date Store And Online Sales Climb; Sees Stable Gross Margin In FY26

(RTTNews) - Inditex - Industria de Diseño Textil SA (IDEXF.PK), a Spanish clothing firm, on Wednesday reported higher profit and sales in its first quarter.

Regarding the current second-quarter trading, the company noted that store and online sales in constant currency between May 1 and June 1 increased 11.5 percent from the same period in 2025, positively impacted by calendar effects. Spring/Summer collections continue to be very well received by customers, the firm said.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Inditex expects a stable gross margin, plus or minus 50 basis points. At current exchange rates, Inditex anticipates a negative 1 percent currency impact on sales for 2026.

In the first quarter, net income increased 5.4 percent from last year to 1.4 billion euros, and profit before tax grew 5.5 percent to 1.8 billion euros.

EBIT grew 7.0 percent year-over-year to 1.8 billion euros, and the growth was 7.3 percent in EBITDA to 2.6 billion euros.

Sales for the quarter increased 5.8 percent from the prior year to 8.7 billion euros. Sales in constant currency grew 8.8 percent.

Further, Inditex said its Board of Directors, as approved in March 2026, will propose at the Annual General Meeting on July 7 a dividend for fiscal 2025 of 1.75 euros per share, comprising an ordinary dividend of 1.20 euros and a bonus dividend of 0.55 euro per share.

The final dividend of 0.875 euro per share will be paid on November 2.

For fiscal 2026, the growth of annual gross space is expected to be around 5 percent, accompanied by positive net space contribution and strong online sales.

Further, the firm estimates ordinary capital expenditure of around 2.3 billion euros in 2026.

Inditex added that Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo will leave the Board once his tenure expires on July 12. The Board will propose the appointment of José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche as an independent director.

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