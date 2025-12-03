XRP-Token von Ripple: Mehr als nur eine weitere Kryptowährung -w-
Inditex Q3 Profit Rises, Sees Stable Gross Margin In FY25

(RTTNews) - Inditex - Industria de Diseño Textil SA (IDEXF.PK), a Spanish clothing firm, on Wednesday reported higher profit and sales in its third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2025.

Regarding the current trading, the company noted that store and online sales in constant currency between November 1 and December 1 increased 10.6 percent from the same period last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, Inditex expects a stable gross margin, +/-50 bps; and around 4% negative currency impact on sales in 2025..

The growth of annual gross space in the period 2025-2026 is expected to be around 5%, with positive net space accompanied by strong online sales.

In the third quarter, Zara owner's net income increased 9 percent year-over-year to 1.8 billion euros.

EBIT increased 11.2 percent to 2.4 billion euros, and EBITDA grew 8.9 percent to 3.2 billion euros.

Net sales for the quarter increased 4.9 percent from last year to 9.8 billion euros with collections well received by customers, while the growth was 8.4 percent in constant currency.

Further, for the first nine months of fiscal 2025, net profit attributable to the controlling company grew to 4.62 billion euros from 4.45 billion euros a year ago. Earnings per share improved to 1.483 euros from 1.428 euros last year.

EBITDA increased 4.2 percent to 8.3 billion euros, and EBITDA margin improved to 29.5 percent from 29.1 percent a year ago.

Net sales grew 2.7 percent to 28.17 billion euros from prior year's 27.42 billion euros with development both in stores and online. Sales in constant currency grew 6.2 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

