Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
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31.03.2026 18:15:00
Individual Investors Could Get a Rare Shot at Buying Into SpaceX From Day One
Love him or hate him, we all can admit that Elon Musk has a knack for generating excitement. His next attempt at it may come with SpaceX's upcoming initial public offering (IPO), planned for June of this year.In what could be the largest IPO in history, SpaceX may finally enter the public markets, and there may be a surprise for retail investors along the way. Here's the skinny on SpaceX's reported plans, and whether you should participate in the IPO and buy shares.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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