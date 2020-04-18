Individuals Who Lose Job-Based Health Insurance Can Qualify For A Marketplace Health Insurance Plan

BEDFORD PARK, Ill., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "As a result of these unprecedented times, millions of Americans have recently lost their job, as well as their workplace health insurance. Consumers need to be aware that according to the Affordable Care Act, loss of job-based health insurance is a life event that qualifies them for a special enrollment period on the health insurance Marketplace. In addition, they may be eligible to take advantage of generous subsidies which can make a Marketplace health plan affordable," began Bob Dial, vice president, Preferred Health Insurance Solutions (Preferred Health).

Typically, the Open Enrollment Period (OEP) is the only time an individual can purchase a qualified, guaranteed issue, Major Medical Health Plan. When the OEP ends, individuals must meet at least one of the criteria outlined in the Special Enrollment Period (SEP) in order to secure a Marketplace Health Insurance plan. Losing health coverage, moving, getting married, having a baby, or adopting a baby are examples of qualifying criteria outlined in the SEP.

Dial continued, "People who have lost their workplace health insurance need to know that there are several health insurance options available to them outside of a Marketplace plan. Every individual needs some type of health insurance. It can help cover services ranging from routine doctor office visits to major hospital costs, as well as serious illness or injuries. It also covers many preventative services to keep an individual healthy."

Dial reviews the options that are available to consumers who have recently lost their job-based health insurance.

Option 1: Marketplace Major Medical Plan

Plans in the Health Insurance Marketplace are presented in four levels: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Metal plans are based on what the individual feels that they can afford. Plans in all categories provide free preventive care, and some offer selected free or discounted services before deductibles are met. Individuals can save money on their monthly premium based on their income. The insurance professionals at Preferred Health can go over each of the Marketplace plans, explain their advantages and disadvantages, and help determine if they qualify for any government subsidies."

Option 2: Short Term Major Medical Plan

Short Term Major Medical insurance provides you with the temporary coverage needed to prevent an unexpected threat to your health from becoming a financially-crippling incident as well. This may be a great plan for individuals or families waiting for permanent major medical coverage to start, waiting for the next ACA major medical open enrollment period to begin, or looking for an alternative to costly Marketplace Plans.

Option 3: Telemedicine

Dial explains, "One feature that makes Preferred Health's Telemedicine program attractive, is that it can be purchased on its own. Many group plans offer telemedicine. However, for those individuals whose group plan does not include telemedicine service, or for those who have an individual health policy, or those uninsured, aTelemedicine program is a cost effective option. After the initial payment, there are no other cost factors that will be added."

First Stop Health Telemedicine Program provides access to a physician anytime and anywhere by mobile app, web, or phone.



The plan allows an individual and the family members that live in their household, 24/7/365 day access to a doctor over the phone for things they might otherwise schedule a doctors office visit.

There is $0 copay or deductibles to use the service. The telemedicine physician can even prescribe medication like antibiotics when appropriate.

copay or deductibles to use the service. The telemedicine physician can even prescribe medication like antibiotics when appropriate. First Stop Health can treat about 60-70% of reasons people seek medical care.

" A telemedicine program can play a significant role in helping to ensure people who have common health conditions avoid going to a doctor's office or hospital and run the risk of getting a more serious illness. This can help keep people healthy, and slow the spread of the cold, flu, as well as other harmful viruses," Dial remarked.

Option 4: Consider Adding Additional Coverages

To complement a Major Medical Plan or Short Term Major Medical Plan, Dial explained that individuals also have the option of adding other plans that will ensure necessary coverages are in place. Many of these plans can be purchased separately and include: Personal Accident Medical, Dental Plus Vision & Hearing, Disability Income, and Critical Illness.

The insurance professionals at Preferred Health are available to assist individuals select a health insurance plan that meets their needs and budget. The dedicated Preferred Health Call Center consists of a team of multi-lingual, health insurance professionals, that are trained to walk a client through the entire process of selecting a healthcare plan and enrolling them for their coverage, as well as responding to any questions they may have regarding their new health insurance policy. Consumers can call the Preferred Health Call Center at 800-342-0631 or access the company's website at http://www.PHISonline.com.

About Preferred Health Insurance Solutions:

Headquartered in Bedford Park, Illinois, Preferred Health Insurance Solutions (PHIS) is a national enrollment firm specializing in the Health Insurance Marketplace as well as a variety of other ancillary health insurance products, including Dental, Critical Illness, Short Term Medical, and others. PHIS, formerly known as ACA Marketplace Enrollment Solutions (ACAEnroll.com), provides enrollment services throughout the country, through national and regional insurance carriers. Consumers can call the PHIS Call Center at 800-342-0631 or access the company's website at http://www.PHISonline.com

SOURCE Preferred Health Insurance Solutions