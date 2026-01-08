Indivior Issues FY 2026 Financial Guidance

(RTTNews) - Indivior PLC (INDV) on Thursday has shared its financial outlook for 2026, pointing to anticipated revenue growth and improved profit margins, largely thanks to SUBLOCADE.

The company noted that 2025 was a year of change, where it streamlined operations and kicked off its Indivior Action Agenda. As they move into Phase II in 2026, Indivior aims to ramp up growth in U.S. SUBLOCADE dispense units, net revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow.

According to their guidance, they expect SUBLOCADE net revenue to jump by 11 percent, while adjusted EBITDA could rise by 35 percent. Overall, they're projecting total net revenue to be between $1.13 billion and $1.20 billion.

INDV is currently trading at $37.35, up $1.46 or 4.07 percent on the Nasdaq.