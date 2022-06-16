Indivior Names Nina DeLorenzo Chief Global Impact Officer

RICHMOND, Va., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (LON: INDV) announces the appointment of Nina DeLorenzo as Chief Global Impact Officer. DeLorenzo will serve on the Executive Committee and report to Indivior Chief Executive Officer Mark Crossley.

In this role, DeLorenzo will lead global corporate affairs, including public affairs, government affairs, communications, policy, advocacy, and stakeholder engagement. In addition, DeLorenzo's role will concentrate on sharing and shaping the company's overall global impact, including Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and sustainability programs.

"Nina's extensive corporate affairs and leadership experience will enable our company to create positive change for patients, stakeholders, and the communities we serve during one of the largest and most urgent public health emergencies of our time," said Chief Executive Officer Mark Crossley. "To change outcomes for people struggling with addiction and mental illness, we must partner across the treatment spectrum to destigmatize, normalize, and enable equitable access to treatment to help more people on the path to long-term recovery. Nina's role is central to this mission."

DeLorenzo brings over two decades of public affairs, communications, policy, and government affairs experience to Indivior. Previously, DeLorenzo was senior vice president of global communications and public affairs for Emergent BioSolutions. DeLorenzo has also overseen external affairs operations and engagement at Sanofi in Paris; led global government affairs and public policy functions at AbbVie; and held senior government and public affairs roles at Pfizer Inc., Schering-Plough Corp. (now Merck), and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).

"Indivior is committed to helping improve the lives of patients, families, and communities," said DeLorenzo. "It's a privilege to lead the team that will tell Indivior's story and work to change outcomes for people struggling with stigmatized and socially marginalized diseases."

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat substance use disorders (SUD) and serious mental illnesses. Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Indivior is dedicated to transforming SUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and potentially address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD, including alcohol use disorder and cannabis use disorder. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 900 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

