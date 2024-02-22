Indivior Q4 Revenue Surges

(RTTNews) - Indivior PLC (INDV.L), a pharmaceutical company, on Thursday reported higher revenue for the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year.

Further, the company provided its guidance for fiscal 2024.

The company reported profit before tax of $61 million compared with loss before tax of $256 million in the previous year.

After tax, earnings were $54 million or $0.38 per share compared with loss of $183 million or $1.34 per share in the prior year.

Excluding items, it reported earnings of $61 million or $0.43 per share up from $39 million or $0.27 of last year.

The company attributed higher adjusted earnings to strong net revenue growth.

Net revenue jumped 22 percent to 293 million pounds from 241 million pounds in the previous year.

Indivior said,"We grew SUBLOCADE and PERSERIS net revenue by 54% and 50%, respectively, we acquired Opiant and launched OPVEE, and we expanded our pipeline of innovative potential treatments for substance use disorders."

Looking forward to the full year, the company expects adjusted operating profit from $330 million to $380 million and net revenue from $1240 million to $1330 million.

On Wednesday, Indivior shares closed at 1356 pence, up 3.20% in London.