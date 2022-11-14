Indivior To Buy Opiant For $145 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Indivior Plc (INDV), and Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OPNT), said on Monday that they have inked a deal to allow Indivior to acquire Opiant, for $20 per share or around $145 million in cash.

In addition, Indivior will pay $8 per share in contingent value rights or CVRs, payable following certain net revenue milestones achievements by OPNT003, an investigational opioid overdose reversal agent, during its approval and launch period.

Mark Crossley, CEO of Indivior, said: "Opiant's portfolio of product candidates is an excellent strategic fit that diversifies and strengthens our offerings, while Indivior's strong commercial capabilities are expected to propel a combined product pipeline with the potential to help patients along a continuum from substance use disorder and rescue to recovery."

Indivior would also pay $2 CVR, if OPNT003 achieves certain net revenue thresholds. This means, Indivior will pay the additional total amount of $68 million, if OPNT003 achieves all those CVRs.

The acquisition is expected to add to Indivior's earnings after the second full year of launch of OPNT003. The drug also has the potential to generate annual revenue of $150 million to $250 million.