21.08.2023 10:21:02

Indivior To Pay $30 Mln To Resolve In Re Suboxone Antitrust MDL

(RTTNews) - Indivior Plc (INDV.L), a company focused on addiction treatment drugs, said on Monday that its unit, Indivior Inc., has reached a deal with the end payor class of litigants or End Payor Claimants to resolve their claims in the In re Suboxone Antitrust Litigation multi-district litigation or MDL.

The case is related to those who purchased Suboxone in California, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin states in any form for consumption from January 1, 2012, through September 26, 2019.

The "In re Suboxone Antitrust Litigation" alleges that Indivior retained a monopoly on Suboxone, a drug used to cure opioid addiction, by delaying the entry of generic drugs. The plaintiffs claim that that the company slightly reformulated Suboxone to block generics without delivering new therapeutic benefits to the patients.

Now that a settlement has been reached in this litigation, subject to the court approval, Indivior expects to pay $30 million to the End Payor Claimants, which is in line with the current provision of $188 million for the MDL.

Funded by the company's cash in hand, the final settlement amount will be recorded against the $188 million provision, which is expected to be made in September of 2023.

Indivior noted that the deal, subject to the approval of District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, marks the resolution of the End Payor Claimants' claims against the company in the MDL.

