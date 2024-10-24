Indonesia Bourse May Extend Wednesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday ended the eight-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 300 points or 4.1 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 7,790-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative amid rising treasury yields and pessimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the cement and resource stocks, while the financials were mixed and the energy producers were up.

For the day, the index eased 1.42 points or 0.1 percent to finish at 7,787.56.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga fell 0.26 percent, while Bank Danamon Indonesia climbed 1.15 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.44 percent, Bank Central Asia improved 1.43 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia dropped 0.82 percent, Bank Maybank Indonesia slumped 0.86 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison rallied 2.07 percent, Indocement shed 0.32 percent, Semen Indonesia sank 0.70 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur advanced 1.01 percent, United Tractors eased 0.18 percent, Astra International added 0.47 percent, Energi Mega Persada skyrocketed 18.75 percent, Astra Agro Lestari skidded 1.09 percent, Aneka Tambang retreated 1.20 percent, Jasa Marga dipped 0.21 percent, Vale Indonesia declined 1.41 percent, Timah plunged 3.60 percent, Bumi Resources surged 4.26 percent and Bank Mandiri was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower on Wednesday and remained in the red throughout the trading day, albeit bouncing off session lows.

The Dow plunged 409.94 points or 0.96 percent to finish at 42,514.95, while the NASDAQ plummeted 296.47 points or 1.60 percent to close at 18,276.47 and the S&P 500 dropped 53.78 points or 0.92 percent to end at 5,797.42.

The weakness on Wall Street came amid a continued increase by treasury yields, which have moved sharply higher over the past few sessions.

The yield on the benchmark ten-year note has risen to its highest level in almost three months amid worries the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates slower than previously anticipated.

While the Fed is still widely expected to lower interest rates by a quarter-point next month, there is increasing skepticism about another rate cut in December.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by data showing a larger than expected increase in U.S. crude oil inventories last week, while a stronger dollar also weighed. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for December fell $0.97 or 1.35 percent at $70.77 a barrel.