Indonesia Bourse May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, rising almost 100 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,985-point plateau and it's predicted to move to the upside again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for further resolution in the trade dispute between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Thursday as gains from the resource stocks were capped by weakness from the financial sector.

For the day, the index added 8.64 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 5,987.15 after trading between 5,969.48 and 6,013.70.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia accelerated 3.76 percent, while Bank Central Asia collected 0.15 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 1.01 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia eased 0.22 percent, Indosat skidded 1.25 percent, Indocement plunged 3.92 percent, Semen Indonesia added 0.20 percent, Indofood Suskes shed 0.65 percent, Bumi Resources soared 3.92 percent, Aneka Tambang jumped 1.38 percent, Vale Indonesia rose 0.30 percent, Timah surged 4.96 percent and Bank Mandiri was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks fluctuated early Thursday but then moved higher as the day progressed - sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 88.92 points or 0.30 percent to end at 29,379.77, while the NASDAQ gained 63.47 points or 0.67 percent to 9,572.15 and the S&P 500 rose 11.09 points or 0.33 percent to 3,345.78.

The continued strength on Wall Street came on the heels of news that China plans to cut tariffs on approximately $75 billion worth of U.S. goods in half. The reductions will coincide with the U.S. move to halve tariffs on $120 billion in Chinese goods as part of last month's phase one trade deal.

Lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak kept some traders on the sidelines, along with the upcoming release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report later today.

Crude oil prices edged higher on Thursday, lifted by reports that OPEC may increase production cuts. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended up $0.20 or 0.4 percent at $50.95 a barrel.