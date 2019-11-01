Indonesia Bourse May Test Support At 6,200 Points

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Thursday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 45 points or 0.7 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,230-point plateau and it's predicted to open under pressure again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on continued uncertainty regarding a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index lost 67.43 points or 1.07 percent to finish at 6,228.32 after trading between 6,216.29 and 6,301.59.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 3.45 percent, while Bank Central Asia collected 0.40 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 0.97 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia sank 0.94 percent, Indosat spiked 2.79 percent, Indocement plunged 4.08 percent, Semen Indonesia plummeted 5.07 percent, Indofood Suskes climbed 1.32 percent, Bumi Resources retreated 3.41 percent, Aneka Tambang cratered 4.30 percent, Vale Indonesia skidded 1.33 percent, Timah lost 2.73 percent and Bank Mandiri was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower on Thursday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow shed 140.46 points or 0.52 percent to 27,046.23, while the NASDAQ lost 11.62points or 0.14 percent to 8,292.36 and the S&P 500 fell 9.21 points or 0.30 percent to 3,037.56.

The pullback on Wall Street came amid renewed uncertainty about the potential for a long-term U.S.-China trade deal as China may be unwilling to budge on the thorniest issues.

Upbeat earnings news helped limit the downside for the markets, however, with Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB) posting notable gains after reporting better than expected quarterly results.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week. Also, the Commerce Department said personal income and spending both increased as expected in September.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Thursday, extending losses to a fourth successive session amid concerns over outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.88 or 1.6 percent at $54.18 a barrel.