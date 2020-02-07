Indonesia International Furniture Expo (IFEX) 2020: Indonesia Claims Zero Cases of Coronavirus

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizer of the Indonesia International Furniture Expo, the Indonesia Furniture Industry and Craft Association (HIMKI) and Dyandra Promosindo, are committed to provide the best and most secure experience for all participants of IFEX 2020. Concerning the Wuhan Coronavirus, the organizer ensures global visitors and buyers that Indonesia remains a safe travel destination. As of February 3rd 2020, Indonesia has no confirmed case of Coronavirus.

Concerning the virus, The Ministry of Health of The Republic of Indonesia has a running live update that all participants can access at http://infeksiemerging.kemkes.go.id/. The Ministry remains in high alert and is well-prepare to anticipate the fast-spreading virus. The Ministry has prepared 100 hospitals around the country to handle the disease.

Indonesian authorities have implemented preventative measures to defend against the epidemic at 135 points of entry to the archipelago, including at airports, seaports and border areas, such as installing thermal scanners and medical check-up posts to examine suspected carriers of the virus. Moreover, for safety measure the government has stop a policy to give free visas to Chinese nationals and also stop issuing visas on arrival for those who live in China.

Throughout the nation, economic and social activities remain normal reflecting the public's safety. A similar condition is seen in and around Jakarta near the venue of IFEX 2020. The organizer puts the safety and well-being of all participants of IFEX 2020 as the main priority and has taken necessary measures to ensure that everyone is safe.

The organizer continues its work to ensure IFEX 2020 will be another success for all exhibitors and trade visitor. The organizer is keeping close contact with related ministries and agencies for any updates. It is also their responsibility to update any new development of the situation. In the meantime, the organizer encourages to stay alert and vigilant.

