Indonesia Shares May Open Under Pressure On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 80 points or 1.3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,185-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat ahead of the FOMC statement later today - with a hint of downside on trade concerns. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following losses from the cement stocks, gains from the resource companies and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index dipped 10.29 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 6,183.50 after trading between 6,179.52 and 6,205.13.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia soared 3.43 percent, while Bank Mandiri jumped 1.72 percent, Bank Central Asia sank 0.47 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.33 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia fell 0.24 percent, Indosat skidded 1.30 percent, Indocement tumbled 2.19 percent, Semen Indonesia dropped 1.00 percent, Indofood Suskes shed 0.93 percent, Bumi Resources spiked 3.03 percent, Vale Indonesia gained 1.27 percent, Timah rose 0.61 percent and Aneka Tambang was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is slightly negative as stocks showed a lack of direction again on Tuesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending slightly lower.

The Dow shed 27.88 points or 0.10 percent to 27,881.72, while the NASDAQ lost 5.64 points or 0.07 percent to 8,616.18 and the S&P 500 fell 3.44 points or 0.11 percent to 3,132.52.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as House Democrats announcing an agreement on President Donald Trump's trade deal with Canada and Mexico. The deal will allow the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) - Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) - to move forward.

That follows conflicting reports regarding trade talks between the U.S. and China with expectations the U.S. may delay imposing more tariffs on Chinese goods. However, a deal is unlikely to be completed this week, reports said.

Traders also were reluctant to make moves ahead of the Fed's monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, although traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Tuesday despite lingering concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to global economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for January ended up $0.22 or 0.4 percent at $59.24 a barrel.