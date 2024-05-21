Indonesia Shares May Reverse Monday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Monday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 230 points or 3.3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 7,270-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with strength likely from the technology shares. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets are tipped to open to the upside. The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and mixed performances from the cement and resource companies. For the day, the index sank 50.55 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 7,266.69 after trading between 7,243.01 and 7,374.55. Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga sank 0.80 percent, while Bank Mandiri plunged 3.80 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia fell 0.37 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia plummeted 3.77 percent, Bank Central Asia tanked 2.82 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia stumbled 2.03 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison surrendered 3.48 percent, Indocement rose 0.36 percent, Semen Indonesia slumped 1.72 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur climbed 1.22 percent, United Tractors accelerated 2.47 percent, Astra International retreated 1.25 percent, Energi Mega Persada soared 2.07 percent, Astra Agro Lestari strengthened 1.64 percent, Aneka Tambang rallied 2.16 percent, Vale Indonesia skyrocketed 7.52 percent, Timah lost 0.51 percent, Bumi Resources spiked 2.17 percent and Perusahaan Perseroan and Jasa Marga were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconsistent as the major averages opened mixed on Monday and closed in the same fashion.

The Dow stumbled 196.82 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 39,806.77, while the NASDAQ jumped 108.91 points or 0.65 percent to close at a record high 16,794.88 and the S&P 500 rose 4.86 points or 0.09 percent to end at 5,308.13.

The advance by the NASDAQ reflected strength in the tech sector, with semiconductor stocks leading the way as the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped by 2.2 percent to a two-month closing high.

Gold stocks also saw notable strength on the day, as the price of the precious metal reached a new record high, while banking stocks and telecom stocks moved to the downside.

The Dow was hit by profit taking after the index closed above 40,000 points for the first time on Friday.

Oil prices settled lower on Monday, weighed down by concerns the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates higher for a longer time. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures dropped to around $79.80, down $0.26 from the previous close.